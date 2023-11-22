Euro 2024: Confirmed pots and England’s possible group opponents

The qualifying group stage for Euro 2024 is now officially over with England awaiting their fate ahead of next summer’s tournament in Germany.

The Three Lions sealed their place with a 3-1 win over Italy in October. There were two final qualifiers this month, forgettable clashes with Malta and North Macedonia that ended in a win and a draw respectively, but the hard work for Gareth Southgate and his side was already done.

Final group qualifying games took place on Wednesday night with 21 of the 24 teams – including hosts Germany – now confirmed with a further three to be determined through play-off games which will take place in March.

Euro 2024 confirmed teams

Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, Turkey, Austria, England, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, Serbia, Czechia, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia

There will be four pots of six teams at next month’s draw. England join Europe’s elite in Pot 1, made up of the five group winners with the best record in qualifying alongside the hosts. Pot 2 consists of remaining group winners and the best runners up.

Pots 3 and 4 are made up of the remaining group runners up, with three play off winners to join Pot 4 after the playoffs are played in March.

Euro 2024 confirmed pots

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, Spain, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Playoff A, Playoff B, Playoff C

England’s 1-1 draw with North Macedonia sealed their spot in Pot 1 but there are still a couple of tricky draws to be had should luck not go their way.

A perfect draw for England could see them drawn with Albania from Pot 2, Slovenia from Pot 3 and one of the nations of who have qualified for the play-offs which include Georgia, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Israel, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia and Wales.

On the other hand, there is the possibility of England being grouped with three former European Championship winners in one nightmare scenario. Denmark (Pot 2), Netherlands (Pot 3) and Italy (Pot 4) would be a difficult hand for any of the top seeded sides.

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The Euro 2024 group stage draw takes place in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday 2 December. Proceedings are scheduled to get underway at 5pm GMT.

