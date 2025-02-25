



Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh has announced the victor of the upcoming bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will be squaring off against Canelo Alvarez next year. The highly anticipated face-off between Eubank Jr and Benn is set for April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with stakes now sky-high for both fighters. Their original showdown was slated for October 2022 but got axed after Benn failed two drug tests.

Benn’s career faced uncertainty but has since been given the green light to seek his British Boxing Board of Control licence again following a National Anti-Doping Panel decision. The panel wasn’t “comfortably satisfied” that a doping offence occurred, despite Benn being probed for two VADA test anomalies for clomiphene, a banned fertility drug with performance-enhancing properties. The Brit bounced back into the ring last September, securing a victory over Rodolfo Orozco in Florida. The 28 year old enters the fray on the back of a triumph against Peter Dobson in Las Vegas this past February. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr hasn’t been idle since their initial fight fell through; he suffered a loss to Liam Smith in January 2023 but avenged it with a dramatic 10th-round knockout in Manchester come August. His latest win was a knockout against Kamil Szeremeta in October. Eubank Jr is angling for a clash with Alvarez and could be in line for a life-altering match next year should he prevail over his British opponent. “Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo,” Alalshikh disclosed to Sky Sports.

“If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026. We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge. And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards.” In the lead-up to their encounter, the combatants have engaged in several exchanges online. The bout carries substantial historical significance, as their fathers engaged in two legendary fights in the 90s. With such a storied rivalry, anticipation amongst fans for Benn and Eubank Jr to add another chapter is high – a prospect Alalshikh has not ruled out. “Yeah, we have in our contract rematch options. And yes, why not? But we are now focusing on the first fight. Let’s see what’s happens, and I think it will be something amazing, never happened before,” he said. On top of that, the boxing bigwig from Saudi Arabia has confirmed that both Eubank Sr and Benn Sr are set to be present at ringside for the upcoming fight. He elaborated: “We discussed it with them, and everyone will be there. And we have a lot of surprises planned for inside the Tottenham stadium and during the entire fight week. There will also be a big concert lasting 20-30 minutes with very famous artists inside the stadium.”

The opportunity for either Benn or Eubank Jr to face ‘Saul’ could change their lives forever. Just this month, reports indicated that Alvarez inked a four-fight agreement with Riyadh Season, which features a September bout with Terence Crawford. In breaking the news, Alalshikh boasted: “Don’t mess with the lion … 4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season … The Deal is done … A Lion doesn’t lose sleep over opinion of a sheep… Fear the lion not the jungle.” Alvarez is scheduled to take on William Scull for the undisputed super-middleweight championship on May 3 in Riyadh, before squaring off against Crawford in Las Vegas later in the year. The 34 year old boxer then has two more fights planned in Saudi Arabia for the next year – one potentially being against the victor of the Eubank Jr vs. Benn clash. Responding to Alalshikh’s announcement, ‘Saul’ conveyed his enthusiasm on social media, simply stating: “Let’s go brother.”





