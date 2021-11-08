breaking
EU opens portal for higher education scholarships for Nigerians
The European Union (EU) has called for applications for next year’s Erasmus+ scholarship programme, in line with its commitment to expanding opportunities for quality higher education for young Nigerians.
The Erasmus+ is the EU’s flagship programme for education, training, youth and sport, offering beneficiaries scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe. It also enables youths, students, staff and higher education institutes to attend or work with European Higher Education Institutions.
Building on the success of the programme in the period between 2014 to 2020, the Erasmus+ programme for 2021 to 2027 provides more opportunities for mobility and cooperation with partner countries beyond Europe, focusing on its qualitative impact and contributing to more inclusive and cohesive, greener and digitally fit societies.
Furthermore, the programme equips young Nigerians with the education, skills and competences they need to thrive in a globalised economy, hence, contributing to nation-building. The 2021-2027 programme places a strong focus on social inclusion, the green and digital transitions, and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life. Other benefits include improved career prospects, increased entrepreneurship capacities, boosted digital competences and foreign language. This year, 134 Nigerians were awarded a prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree scholarship.
This is not only a steep increase compared to previous years, but also makes Nigeria the top country of Africa with most selected students. Worldwide, Nigeria is up there together with Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Mexico and Pakistan as top six countries with most awardees.
The EU urges Nigerians and Nigerian Higher Education Institutes to take advantage of the provided opportunities for investment in knowledge, skills and competences.
Interested Nigerians can check the EU’s social media handles for information on how to apply for the scholarship programme for next year.
Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.
43 bodies including that of late Femi Osinbona have been evacuated from the rubble.
See more photos from the condolence visit below…
Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force.
Justice Okon Abang convicted Maina of money laundering charges.
The judge found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour,”.
Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.
“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.
EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.
A month ago, the court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.
Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Imo lawmakers on Monday morning impeached Speaker Paul Emeziem.
They replaced him with Kennedy Ibe.
The exercise was carried out amidst tight security with 19 of the 27 lawmakers said to have signed the impeachment papers.
More details to follow
