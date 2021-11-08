EU opens portal for higher education scholarships for Nigerians

The European Union (EU) has called for applications for next year’s Erasmus+ scholarship programme, in line with its commitment to expanding opportunities for quality higher education for young Nigerians.

The Erasmus+ is the EU’s flagship programme for education, training, youth and sport, offering beneficiaries scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe. It also enables youths, students, staff and higher education institutes to attend or work with European Higher Education Institutions.

Building on the success of the programme in the period between 2014 to 2020, the Erasmus+ programme for 2021 to 2027 provides more opportunities for mobility and cooperation with partner countries beyond Europe, focusing on its qualitative impact and contributing to more inclusive and cohesive, greener and digitally fit societies.

Furthermore, the programme equips young Nigerians with the education, skills and competences they need to thrive in a globalised economy, hence, contributing to nation-building. The 2021-2027 programme places a strong focus on social inclusion, the green and digital transitions, and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life. Other benefits include improved career prospects, increased entrepreneurship capacities, boosted digital competences and foreign language. This year, 134 Nigerians were awarded a prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree scholarship.

This is not only a steep increase compared to previous years, but also makes Nigeria the top country of Africa with most selected students. Worldwide, Nigeria is up there together with Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Mexico and Pakistan as top six countries with most awardees.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The EU urges Nigerians and Nigerian Higher Education Institutes to take advantage of the provided opportunities for investment in knowledge, skills and competences.

Interested Nigerians can check the EU’s social media handles for information on how to apply for the scholarship programme for next year.