The mother of the late Nigerian rapper Oladips has sparked discussion online with her message to the rapper’s friend before his passing.

As reported by Intel Region, rapper Oladips, whose real name is Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, passed away on November 14th, 2023, at 10:14 PM. Prior to his demise, a video circulated online showing Oladips collapsing and being rushed to the hospital during the late hours of the same day.

Before the video of the rapper’s collapse went viral, Oladips had taken to his Instagram stories to seek help. In the post, he mentioned one of his friends, @onlyonelifetime, and inquired about their whereabouts. Oladips expressed concern about being left alone in the house, especially given his condition, and pleaded for his friend to come to the house.

The rapper’s message read: “Onlyonelifetime_Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire. I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times… Not Even This Period Like This Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun.”

Following this, another video emerged, showing someone behind the camera crying and pleading to be taken to the hospital.

@Onlyonelifetime, Oladips’ friend, also took to Instagram to reveal that the rapper’s mother did not want her son to be taken to the hospital. According to reports, the mother insisted that her child should be returned to her.

Meanwhile, actress Etinosa and some other celebrities have condemned the singer for the stunt he allegedly pulled up. Etinosa described the stunt as a poorly written script.

One Maryann also condemned the stunt saying “He will make Nigerians not take the next person that will cry out serious”