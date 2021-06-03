NEWS
Ethiopian Airlines flight skids off runway and ends up stuck in mud
A passenger plane was stuck in mud at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, after skidding off the airport’s runway during takeoff.
The plane, which is operated Ethiopian Airlines got stuck in mud after it slid off the runway and went into a grassy area in the airport .
No one was hurt.
Footage from the scene shows airport workers trying to get the plane out of the mud.
At the time of filing this report, the plane is yet to be pulled out of the mud.
Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo
Gunmen have hijacked one of the buses belonging to Chimola school in Akure Ondo State.
The incident reportedly took place at Oba Ile Estate, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Although no pupil was on board when the attackers struck, they were said to have whisked away an official of the school who was on her way to pick up pupils from their homes on Thursday morning.
According to a resident, the gunmen who were on motorcycles, rounded up the vehicle around 6:45am.
Narrating the incident, Mrs Akindemowo Bolatito, the administrator of Chimola School, said it was a parent who alerted her about the development.
“This morning I got a call from a parent who told me that our driver wanted to speak with me. When I spoke with the driver, he told me that the school bus had been hijacked at gunpoint and Omolayo Ojo, an attendant, was also taken away.”
“He said the gunmen were three on a motorcycle and that one of the residents had informed the police,” she said in an interview.
There is currently widespread insecurity across the country and efforts to stem the tide have not yielded the desired result.
PDP replies APC, says it handed a united Nigeria to Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has said it handed over a united and stable Nigeria to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is in response to a statement issued by the APC which claimed that the insurgency which its government was facing was inherited from the administration led by the PDP.
In the response, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, berated the APC for attacking Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for exposing the failures of the APC and its administration, particularly their ignoble roles in the escalation of violence, killing and other acts of terrorism across our nation.
“The PDP asserts that Governor Wike, in stating that the future of our nation cannot be left in the hands of the APC, directly spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians across board.
“As such, any attack on Governor Wike, on this score, is a direct assault on the generality of Nigerians
“Nigerians are aware that the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan handed over a united and stable country to the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari after pushing terrorists to the fringes and conducting elections in all parts of our country.
“The APC has not denied the fact that it was on assumption of its office that terrorism resurged as APC leaders opened up our nation to terrorists, bandits and vandals, including those they brought in from neighbouring countries, as political mercenaries to assist the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.
“Also, Nigerians are aware of how the APC administration shielded terrorism apologists in their cabinet how APC leaders, on several occasions, made case for terrorists, asked Nigerians not to fight back in the face of aggression and even blamed victims of terrorism as witnessed in the case of 43 rice farmers who were beheaded by terrorists in Borno State.”
PDP noted that the APC had been deliberately compromising the security of the nation to allow for chaos, crisis and emergency situation for their selfish and unpatriotic gains.
“That also explains why the APC always attack well-meaning Nigerians who seek to unveil their plots. It is indeed unfathomable how the APC and its government, with all the apparatchik of governance available to them, can be looking helplessly and forcing our country into a state of turmoil if the situation in which Nigeria is sunk was not their design.
PDP said it was clear that the future of Nigeria can never be left in the hands of an obtrusively incompetent, insensitive, vindictive and violent happy mass of failures like the APC.
“Moreover, the APC and its government have no propensity for peace; it has nobody in its political den to proffer approaches for a peaceful community of people and that is why they are always running to the PDP product in President Goodluck Jonathan for peacekeeping assignments across Africa and other parts of the world. Of course, one cannot give what he doesn’t have.
“It is therefore unfortunate that the APC will choose to live in perpetual self-denial over its inability and failure to ensure peace, unity, orderliness and cohesion in our country.
“Our party wants the APC to know that while they may gag their own members, they cannot stop other well-meaning Nigerians like Governor Wike from exposing the atrocities and failures of the APC.”
AU suspends Mali’s membership after military coup and threatens sanctions
The African Union has suspended Mali from its membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, the union has announced.
The military led by Assimi Goita (pictured above) arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, halting a transition to democratic elections after ousting the previous administration through a coup last August .
Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week’s revolt, was declared president on Friday, last week.
The African Union has now called for “an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition … failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions,” the AU’s Peace and Security Council said.
The AU suspension comes days after West African regional bloc, ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday, May 30.
Its not the first time the AU is taking out action against Mali.
The African Union suspended Mali after last August’s coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.
