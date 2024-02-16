ESN Not Responsible For Okigwe Jailbreak, Police Know Attackers –IPOB  

Nigerian Government, Police Masterminded Attack On Okigwe Prison To Blackmail IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated itself and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) from the recent attack by gunmen at Okigwe Correctional Centre in Imo State.

The IPOB in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, debunked the allegation by the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force that ESN operatives were responsible for the attack.

According to IPOB, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s government and the police know the attackers.

Powerful said, “Imo State Police is aware of those behind the alleged attacks at Okigwe Correctional Center, but because there is an agenda to blackmail IPOB/ESN, they had to pin the attack on IPOB.

“If Nigeria Police has the ability to pin attacks on IPOB and ESN within minutes of something happening without investigation, why do we still have cases of unresolved high-profile killings in Nigeria?

“We want the public to understand that the Nigerian Government and the Nigeria Police would have masterminded the alleged attacks at the Okigwe Correctional Center just to blackmail IPOB/ESN or to free some of the arrested criminal infiltrators that may expose their conspiracy against IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.”

Powerful alleged that “Imo State Police Command masterminded the Owerri Correctional facility attack in 2021 and blamed it on IPOB then. To date, no investigation report has been published on that attack”.

He said, “In order to cover their covert operations with their recruited double agent in Finland and his criminal gangs, Nigeria Police has to rush to the media to pin any attack including the one at Okigwe Correctional Center on IPOB/ESN without any investigation or evidence.

“Let Nigerians not be deceived. No armed group can successfully carry out prison attacks and free only seven inmates and prisoners without the collaboration of the government and her security agencies.

“They have selected those they wanted to free. Owerri and Suleja Correctional facilities are fortified security areas that are impossible to carry a successful jailbreak without powerful security resistance.

“But the two prisons were attacked very smoothly and successfully without resistance. This latest alleged Okigwe prison attack and the successful release of seven prisoners are surely masterminded by the Nigeria Police.”

He further stated that the public should not be fooled.

“The latest attack could either be one of the media blackmailings of IPOB/ESN or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or both,” he said.

“They may have carried out this break to free some arrested criminals and accomplices that may have the potential to blow up the government’s covert operations.

“Whatever the case may be, IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have nothing to do with it.”

Powerful said, “The double agent operating as IPOB member, with his criminal gangs operating in Okigwe communities in collision and clash with the Nigeria military has made the innocent villagers of Umulolo, Ihube, Azu and Arondizuogu to desert their communities because of military invasions of those communities.

“It is the same situation that they have created at Orsumoghu, Uli, ihiala, Ihitenansa, and other communities in LGAs of Imo State and Anambra State.”

The IPOB spokesperson said that “IPOB is a responsible and peaceful freedom fighting movement and only focuses on the restoration of Biafra. ESN Operatives are after marauding Fulani kidnappers and terrorists in our bushes and forests.

“IPOB/ESN Operatives have never attacked any correctional facility or anybody in Okigwe LGA. ESN operatives do not engage Nigeria Security Forces nor attack any public infrastructures.”