Escapee Chibok schoolgirl engaged to American lover

An escapee Chibok schoolgirl, Joy Bishara, has been engaged by her American lover in the United States (U.S).

A Facebook post by “Itumo Palm-tree Ndubuisi” announced the lovers’ engagement.

Bishara was one of the kidnapped schoolgirls who escaped after Boko Haram invaded the Government Secondary School at Chibok in Borno State on April 14, 2014.

Two hundred and seventy-six pupils between 16 and 18 years were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents during the school raid.

No fewer than 57 of the girls escaped by jumping from the trucks on which they were being conveyed.

Some of them were alter rescued by men of the Nigerian Army while over 100 others are still missing.

Bishara and her cousin, Lydia Pogu, were among those who escaped from the terrorists and subsequently relocated to the U.S.

She was said to have graduated in 2021 from Southeastern University, a private Christian university in Lakeland, Florida, where she got a degree in Social Work.