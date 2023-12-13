Erling Haaland to return to Man City training ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City’s fears that Erling Haaland could miss the Club World Cup later this month have been eased after Pep Guardiola revealed the Norway striker will return to training on Thursday.

Haaland picked up a foot injury during a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last week that forced him to miss Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton. The attacker has not travelled with the City squad for a Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, with the holders already assured of their place in the last 16.