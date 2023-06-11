Sunday, June 11, 2023
Champions League

Erling Haaland puffs on cigar to celebrate Man City’s Champion League victory

Wale Adediran
Erling Haaland has been celebrating Manchester City’s Champion League victory in style after being spotted puffing on a cigar on Sunday morning.

Pep Guardiola’s side sealed their first Champion League victory beating Inter Milan 1-0 in storybook fashion to secure a historic Treble.

Rodri’s second-half strike ensured  Guardiola’s men emulated rivals Manchester United with a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble.

Rodri was the match-winner – but it needed a stunning 89th minute save by Ederson and a goal line clearance by Ruben Dias to claim a place in history.

Few weeks back, Guardiola was also seen puffing away on a cigar as he celebrated his winning the 10th league title of his managerial career – a possible inspiration for Haaland.

