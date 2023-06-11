Erling Haaland has been celebrating Manchester City’s Champion League victory in style after being spotted puffing on a cigar on Sunday morning.

Pep Guardiola’s side sealed their first Champion League victory beating Inter Milan 1-0 in storybook fashion to secure a historic Treble.

Rodri’s second-half strike ensured Guardiola’s men emulated rivals Manchester United with a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble.

Rodri was the match-winner – but it needed a stunning 89th minute save by Ederson and a goal line clearance by Ruben Dias to claim a place in history.

Few weeks back, Guardiola was also seen puffing away on a cigar as he celebrated his winning the 10th league title of his managerial career – a possible inspiration for Haaland.