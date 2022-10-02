Erling Haaland opens up on his dream after his dad outlines his Man City exit plan

Erling Haaland has admitted that it is his “dream” to win the Champions League – just days after his father appeared to hint that the Manchester City star is planning on playing elsewhere across Europe.

Haaland has hit the ground running in the Premier League and has already notched 14 goals in just 10 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, who head into Sunday’s Manchester derby as the only remaining unbeaten side in the top-flight.

The arrival of Haaland, who is one of the most prolific forwards in Europe after netting 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund, has given City a major boost as they bid to clinch a fifth league title in six years.

Unfortunately for the champions, their domestic dominance has failed to translate into European success during Guardiola’s trophy-laden reign. And with Haaland now on the scene, the pressure for that to change is only set to intensify.

But while Haaland has done his best to play down any added pressure, he has not shied away from his own desire to lift the famous jug-eared trophy. “The pressure will always be there on footballers, no matter what, no matter where you play,” he told Sky Sports.

“At Dortmund, there is also pressure, there are 80,000 fans at every home game. As footballers, we have pressure on us every day, we have exams every single weekend and that’s just how my life will be for the next 10 or 15 years.

Haaland penned a five-year contract with Manchester City after the club triggered a £51million release clause that was active in his old Borussia Dortmund contract.

But after Spanish outlet Marca claimed earlier this summer that a release clause of £172m in Haaland’s new contract becomes active in 2024, there are already fears that City could lose their new talisman sooner rather than later.

And with that amount set to fall to just £150m the following year, Haaland could be attainable for a string of other top European sides in three years’ time.