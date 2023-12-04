Erling Haaland could face FA charge following furious outburst at referee

Erling Haaland could be charged by the FA for his furious outburst that followed Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski headed home a 90th minute equaliser for Spurs at the Etihad with the hosts denied a potentially match-winning chance deep into stoppage time.

Haaland was brought down by Emerson Royal on the halfway line but got to his feet to thread a ball through for Jack Grealish.

The England international appeared to be through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat but referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle and called play back for a City free kick.

Haaland was outraged by the decision, furiously berating Hooper before angrily leaving the pitch in disgust.

Shortly after the game, the Norway international wrote ‘WTF’ on his Twitter account after sharing a clip of the incident.

Haaland was shown a yellow card after losing his temper on the pitch but could face further punishment if the FA deem his social media post to be a breath of Rule E3.1, governing social media comments or remarks made in the media.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was charged with a breach under the same rule after his outburst that followed the Gunners’ controversial defeat to Newcastle United in early November.

Pep Guardiola defended his striker’s reaction post-match.

‘His reaction was the same for 10 players,’ the City boss said. ‘The rules are you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today. He’s a little bit disappointed.

‘Even the referee — if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that’s for sure.

‘I make mistakes, players make mistakes. When Erling goes down, the ref said play on and after making the pass, he stopped the game.

‘I don’t want to criticise him. Sometimes on the touchline I lose my mind, my gestures are not proper, but we didn’t draw for that. Spurs are happy with a point, we are a little less happy.’

