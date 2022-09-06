Erling Haaland adds to “incredible” Champions League record

Pep Guardiola hailed “incredible” Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s goal machine scored twice on his Champions League debut for the Blues.

Haaland’s double against Sevilla to take his total to 12 goals in seven games for City since his £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The Norway striker, 22, now has a remarkable 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances, with Guardiola full of praise for his prolific front man.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Guardiola. “It’s not just the two goals, it’s the way he’s always there. It’s always the feeling that he could score more goals. His numbers, all of his career, even for previous teams, are quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.

“I love this routine and it’s been a routine in every single press conference after games, talking about him and his goals.

“We have incredible numbers in terms of goals, but we need to continue. We have another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.”

City skipper Kevin De Bruyne also praised Haaland and said: “For him, it’s the perfect start. It makes it more exciting if he can adjust to the way that we play, because then the level is going to go up.

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias were also on target as City underlined their status as Champions League favourites with a comfortable win to begin their latest tilt at lifting the one trophy to elude them.