Erling Haaland adds to “incredible” Champions League record
Pep Guardiola hailed “incredible” Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s goal machine scored twice on his Champions League debut for the Blues.
Haaland’s double against Sevilla to take his total to 12 goals in seven games for City since his £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The Norway striker, 22, now has a remarkable 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances, with Guardiola full of praise for his prolific front man.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Guardiola. “It’s not just the two goals, it’s the way he’s always there. It’s always the feeling that he could score more goals. His numbers, all of his career, even for previous teams, are quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.
“I love this routine and it’s been a routine in every single press conference after games, talking about him and his goals.
“We have incredible numbers in terms of goals, but we need to continue. We have another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.”
City skipper Kevin De Bruyne also praised Haaland and said: “For him, it’s the perfect start. It makes it more exciting if he can adjust to the way that we play, because then the level is going to go up.
Phil Foden and Ruben Dias were also on target as City underlined their status as Champions League favourites with a comfortable win to begin their latest tilt at lifting the one trophy to elude them.
Paul Pogba breaks silence on brother’s allegations
Paul Pogba sent a “big thank you” to fans for their support as he posted an update on his mental wellbeing in the wake of his brother’s accusations against him.
In a bizarre and alarming video released on social media in late August, Mathias Pogba vowed to expose “explosive” revelations about his sibling. The former Wrexham, Crew and Crawley forward, 32, claimed to know secrets about Juventus midfielder Pogba, 29, his new agent and France teammate Kylian Mbappe.
In response, Pogba’s mother and lawyer released a statement alleging Mathias is part of a group aiming extort the World Cup winner. They also confirmed that the “relevant authorities” in France and Italy were already aware of this and there is an “ongoing investigation”.
French police have since confirmed that they have opened a probe into Mathias and the alleged “group-organised” crime. As if this investigation was not enough of an ordeal for Pogba, the former Manchester United ace has been sidelined until after the World Cup in Qatar this winter after undergoing an operation on his knee.
“Pogba trained for the second time but then stopped, and it was then decided that he undergo surgery,” Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said. “The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus’ problem is that he comes back in January.”
Despite all that is going on, Pogba was in good spirits as he sent a reassuring message to supporters via his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “Hi all, hope you are all well. I’m fine, thank God the operation went very well. We will recover and come back very soon. I would like to thank you all for your messages, for your support, despite the injury and the other problems, mentally I’m okay.
Thank you guys for all the messages and support!
I'll be back soon – and stronger than ever! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nGgqqz8s6C
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 6, 2022
Thomas Tuchel reveals who’s to blame after Chelsea’s surprise Champions League defeat
Thomas Tuchel pointed the finger of blame firmly at himself following Chelsea’s shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.
Mislav Orsic netted the only goal of the game in the thirteenth minute for the home side as Chelsea kick-started their European campaign with a Group E defeat. Blues boss Tuchel cut a frustrated figure on the touchline in Croatia and even earned himself a yellow card on another tetchy night for the Blues.
Chelsea have now slipped to three away defeats in a row for the first time under Tuchel, with the German coach fully accepting a number of mounting problems are his to fix.
Speaking on BT Sport after the match, Tuchel said: “Well, it’s an underperformance from us.
“Same story as always. OK start, we don’t finish our half chances to put the game to bed. Then we concede one counter-attack, which is too easy. Then yeah, we lose the match.
“Too much to analyse. I’m part of it. We are clearly not where we need to be. It’s on me, on us, we need to find solutions. At the moment everything is missing. It seems like this, it’s hard to argue against it.”
When asked if confidence has seeped out of his squad, Tuchel replied: “It seems like this, it’s hard to argue against it. You can analyse it like this, of course. At half-time, we made some changes, we encouraged them, told them to play with more emotions, play tougher and step up. But it’s obviously hard at the moment for us.
“This has nothing to do with a worry – it’s a reality. It’s underperformance from us, a bit the same story as always. We had an okay start, we don’t finish our half-chances, and we don’t feel it when the game is already there to put to bed in the first 15-20 minutes.
“Then we concede one counter-attack, which is far too easy, and from there we struggle.”
Kylian Mbappe destroys Juventus
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Juventus at the Parc des Princes.
Once more among the favourites as they seek to finally get their hands on European football’s premier club crown, PSG were heavy favourites to see off the Italians in their opener and Christophe Gaultier’s side got off to the perfect start, with Mbappe opening the scoring after just five minutes, drilling home after exchanging passes with Neymar, whose wonderful scooped pass dissected the Juve defence.
It was the ideal response from the duo to Mbappe’s revelation that the pair endure a relationship that the Frenchman declared runs hot and cold, causing widespread headlines in the past 24 hours.
In the 22nd minute, Les Parisiens’ doubled their advantage.
Too quick, too sharp and effortlessly finding space between Juve’s defensive line and midfield, sharp work from Marco Verratti, Mbappe and Lionel Messi got Achraf Hakimi in down the right, and he picked out Mbappe who slammed home his second of the night.
At that point, Gaultier’s men were threatening to blow the Bianconeri away, with in-form Neymar dazzling and the majority of the game being played in the visitors’ half.
But, unfortunately, rather than continuing to dominate and dictate, they eased off the throttle.
Nevertheless, it should have been 3-0 early in the second half, when Mbappe had Neymar free for a tap in…but elected instead to blaze wide from an acute angle. This won’t have helped dampen the scrutiny over their relationship, and the Brazilian was far from pleased at not being handed the open goal; Mbappe was barely unable to look at his teammate in the immediate aftermath, knowing he had made a mistake.
Moments later, Juve were back in the game, Gianluigi Donnarumma getting lost at a corner and Weston McKennie rose highest in the penalty area to head home.
Max Allegri’s men pushed on, looking for an equaliser that never came, while PSG were never able to find the third that would have put the game to bed. In the end however, Gaultier’s men took the victory and the three points in Group H.
