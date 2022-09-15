CELEBRITIES
Erika Jayne slams Jennifer Lawrence for calling her ‘evil’
Erika Jayne invited Jennifer Lawrence to come “mix it up” with the “Housewives” after the actress called her “evil.”
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, shrugged off Lawrence’s insult during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday.
“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said.
“But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” she continued.
Andy Cohen laughed at the reality star’s straight-faced expression.
“Look, she doesn’t even flinch as she says it,” the host, 54, pointed out to his audience and Jayne’s fellow guest Michael Rapaport.
Over the weekend, Lawrence, 32, told Variety that Jayne “needs a publicist ASAP” and voiced her concerns about the “boring” 12th season of “RHOBH.”
The Bravo superfan added in the interview that she thinks “Erika is evil.”
While Jayne’s rep declined to comment on the “Silver Lining Playbook” star’s dig at the time, a source noted to Page Six that the publicist does not have “control” over what the Bravolebrity says on her show.
Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s ongoing legal struggles have been documented on the reality series since the former attorney, 83, was sued in 2020 for allegedly embezzling settlement funds from families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash victims.
Although Jayne experienced a major win last month when a Los Angeles court found “no evidence of wrongdoing” in a $5 million aiding and abetting lawsuit, she still faces a $25 million suit.
The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case of Girardi’s former firm, Girardi & Keese, claimed that the “Pretty Mess” singer misappropriated that amount of money for both her lifestyle and her company in their August 2021 lawsuit.
Jayne, who has denied wrongdoing, told us in May that she has been “cooperating … fully” with legal proceedings, noting that she “of course” has empathy for the victims’ loved ones.
“I trust that they will be taken care of,” she said, noting that she has been “frustrated” by her co-stars’ questions about the cases.
Hillary Clinton admires’ Kim Kardashian
Hillary Clinton has a lot of respect for Kim Kardashian.
The former First Lady expressed how impressive she thinks it is that Kardashian has worked nonstop at becoming a lawyer so she could fight prison reform.
“I really admire her determination to get her law degree so that she can do more to help people who are unfairly treated in the criminal justice system,” Clinton, 74, told Extra while promoting her and daughter Chelsea’s Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.”
While Kardashian, 41, failed California’s “baby bar” exam three times, Clinton noted that the Skims founder never gave up and kept working until she finally passed on her fourth try in December 2021.
“She may have failed a couple of times before, but she didn’t quit, she kept going, and she had taken the bar a lot later than I had,” Clinton, who is a lawyer, said. “I haven’t taken a bar in a very long time, and she knew the answers to some of those questions and I no longer did.”
“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian said at the time. “This wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”
She was notably sick with COVID-19 and had a fever of 104 during her third attempt at the exam.
“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option and it feels soooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.
Kardashian followed in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was known for being one of OJ Simpson’s defense attorneys during his 1995 murder trial.
“I know my dad would be so proud,” Kardashian shared at the time. “He would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”
Kardashian has been outspoken about her fight for prison reform and has helped several inmates with their sentences. She even had several White House meetings with former President Donald Trump to talk about criminal justice reform.
Actress Kemi Korede overwhelmed with the turn up on her daughter’s 14th birthday
Nollywood actress Kemi Korede has expressed gratitude to her colleagues, fans and friends for the overwhelming turn up at her daughter’s 14th birthday celebration on social media.
Kemi Filani reported that the proud mother of three rocked the internet with beautiful photos of her daughter, Ojo Temidara, who clocked 14 on the 14th of September, 2022.
Kemi Korede showered her daughter with love and powerful prayer points. She wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY WOMB OPENER 💃💃💃 Arikeade mi!! My sunshine, my special package from Allah🙏 Time flies so quickly😳Feels like yesterday that I held that beautiful little frail baby in my hands. You have grown into a gorgeous, respectful, intelligent & loving young woman😍I am extremely blessed & lucky to be your mum. You have brought me so much joy & happiness. My beloved child, I pray for you today, you will be the best among your peers. You will not fail or fall. Your leaf will not wither. You will flourish like the palm tree. You will not die young. Happy birthday, my womb opener🎂🎉🥂🎺💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻I love you with every fibre of my being @ojotemidara ❤️❤️
Nollywood stars supported their colleagues by celebrating her daughter with heartwarming words filled with prayers and love.
Following this, Kemi Korede took to social media to reveal how overwhelmed she was by the massive show of love for her daughter on social media.
Kemi Korede shared a video on her verified Instagram page where she disclosed that words failed her, and she is still trying to curtail her emotions about the love and support she received for her first daughter.
She wrote: Words fail me. Where do I even start from? The love you all showed my princess on her special day yesterday was overwhelming. I am still trying to wrap my head around why you do not only love me, but you also love everything that concerns me so dearly. I am truly lucky to have you all in my world. The calls, messages, dps, gifts & monies?Ah ah!! I am jealous ke🤣😂. Temidara is GRATEFUL & I am even more GRATEFUL to each & everyone of you. Celebration will never cease from your homes in sha Allah. May you never lose your smiles.Ésé, modupe gan ni🙌🙌Ire akari Insha Allah.Amin!!!ITemidara loves you. Yes, you, you & you & I looooove you all so much more @ojotemidara
Kolawole Ajeyemi proudly celebrates his mother’s birthday with heartwarming tribute
Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has proudly celebrated his mother’s birthday with a heartwarming tribute.
Kolawole Ajeyemi took to Instagram to shared lovely photos of his mother accompanied by a warming tribute that reveals her importance in his life.
Kolawole Ajeyemi revealed how his mother had stood by him, stating she is his everyday confidant. He also prayed she enjoyed the fruits of her labour.
He wrote: Happy birthday Wura mi 🤍 Iya Kola Abiamo tòótọ. Aladuroti tí kò fi ọrọ̀ ọmọ seré. Alabaro mi ni ọjọ́ gbogbo. Eku ojo ibi eni. Igba odun, odun kan ni. Oúnjẹ ọmọ o ni koro mọ yín l’enu. Ọlọrun ti o n fi wa dun yin nínú o ní ba ayọ̀ yín jẹ́. (Happy birthday, my gold 🖤, the true mother of Kola Abiamo, A stander that doesn’t play with children. My everyday confidant. Happy birthday to you today. Two hundred years is equal to one year. The food of the children shall not be bitter in your mouth. The God that makes us happy will not spoil your joy).
This post is trailing Kolawole Ajeyemi’s birthday message to his first child, Temitope Ajeyemi.
Ajeyemi penned a powerful piece of advice with his daughter, who clocked 18 years today, the 15th of September 2022.
Kolawole Ajeyemi appreciated God for how far his daughter had grown, urged her to uphold the discipline he had instilled in her and wished his daughter good life in all ramifications.
He wrote: “Happy birthday to you my darling daughter @temitopeajeyemi eighteen (18) looking so good ok you, I really thank God for how far you have come and how well u have been, am so happy to have you as part of me, and am so sure you are ready for adulthood discipline from me, and please don’t make been an adult lead u astray from home tr
