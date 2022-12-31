Erik ten Hag’s comments on Aaron Wan-Bissaka suggest sudden Man Utd transfer U-turn

Erik ten Hag has appeared to double down on hints Aaron Wan-Bissaka will remain with Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, the right-back has rapidly fallen down the pecking order since the Norwegian’s dismissal. His days at Old Trafford looked numbered earlier this season, having earned just four Premier League minutes before the World Cup break.

But after Diogo Dalot picked up an injury during the Qatar tournament, the door was left ajar for the £50million man to convince Ten Hag he has a part to play in the future. Wan-Bissaka has started both matches since the restart, with United keeping two clean sheets and scoring five times in the process. He is set to retain his place for the trip to Wolves – one of a clutch of clubs monitoring his situation

Along with Saturday’s opponents, West Ham and former club Crystal Palace have been touted as possible destinations. However, Ten Hag is adamant that if the defender can keep fit and continue developing, he can be an option within his squad.

“First you have to be on the pitch, and in the first half of the season he was either injured or ill, so he didn’t have a role in the squad,” Ten Hag said of Ten Hag.

“So, I think the break was good for him. He returned, he was in the training camp in Spain and could play some games in preparation of the restart, and now he’s playing two games and he’s doing really well, so I’m happy with his performance.

“We need competition in the squad. He has to play games in the team and then he can develop, then he can grow.”

Asked how Wan-Bissaka can continue to develop, Ten Hag bluntly replied: “By training, by coaching. And he has to play games in the team and then you can develop and then you can grow.”

Ten Hag is not only looking to keep hold of players when the January transfer window opens; he has implored United bosses to give him even more reinforcements. In attacking areas in particular, United are lacking options and the Dutchman has made it clear that to battle on multiple fronts, he will need help.

“I think we have a squad. We have the players who are matching our criteria,” he added. “But with all the games that are coming, it is tough competition in all the leagues. But if you want to also be in all the leagues and keep playing in all the leagues by winning games and cups as well.

“So, you need players, you need numbers to cover. So, we need good players. Not only numbers, you need quality players to cover that and also that you need competition. And you need also that you can make tactical choices. So, we are looking for the right player for our squad and has to match our sporting criteria but also our financial criteria.”