Erik ten Hag snubs Arsenal and names Man Utd’s biggest title rivals

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Arsenal are having a ‘super season’ but still views Manchester City and Liverpool as the ‘two teams to beat in England’.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table as they seek a first Premier League title since 2004.

Man City have been the dominant force in England in recent years, with Pep Guardiola’s side lifting the title four times in five seasons.

Liverpool have pushed Manchester City close, however, and won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years in 2020.

‘I think we should be satisfied with where we are now given the bumps encountered in the early part of the season,’ Ten Hag said, with Manchester United currently fourth.

‘We are not yet competitive with Manchester City – and I still see that club as a step too high at the moment.

‘I also expect Liverpool to be right back – and I see them, together with City, as the two teams to beat in England. Also, Arsenal are having a super season and are already far ahead in the league.

‘We have to battle with Chelsea, Newcastle and Spurs for the Champions League ticket, so the competition is huge.

‘The club’s aim is to play in the Champions League again. That should always be our goal. If we achieve that, it will feel like our championship.’

Arsenal, who finished fifth last year, have won 14 of their 17 league games this season to move five points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

Newcastle United are third ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have recovered from a dismal start to the campaign to move into the Champions League places.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are fifth while Liverpool are sixth, having won less than half of their league games this term.

Fulham, Brighton and Brentford are all thriving in the top-half but Chelsea are just 10th, 10 points outside the top-four and 19 points behind London rivals Arsenal.