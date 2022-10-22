Erik ten Hag slams Chelsea fans for mocking injured Man Utd star Raphael Varane

Erik ten Hag condemned both Chelsea and Manchester United fans after unsavoury chanting soured Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

A section of United’s away support were heard singing homophobic songs aimed at rival supporters during the closing stages of a game that sprang to life late on with two goals in the final eight minutes.

On a weekend the Premier League are promoting the Rainbow Laces campaign for equality and diversity, Chelsea were forced to put out a statement expressing their disappointment.

‘Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used by some individuals today at Stamford Bridge,’ read a statement published on the club’s official website.

‘We are proud to be supporting Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and today acts as proof that we must do more to make football a game for everyone.

‘This year we are educating, celebrating, communicating and motivating allyship and action for our players, employees, fans and society.’

Asked about the chanting in his post match press conference, meanwhile, Graham Potter said: ‘Well, it’s clear that we still have a lot of work to do.’

Ten Hag agreed with Potter, but also took aim at Chelsea fans who abused stricken Manchester United defender Raphael Varane who now looks set to miss the World Cup after suffering a serious looking hamstring strain.

Ten Hag said: ‘I think it doesn’t belong in the stands but when I call the stands, I mention the stands, I mean the whole stadium.

‘Because also when Rapha Varane came out, it was the same, the other side, the Chelsea fans. So we all don’t do it.’

Asked for an update on Varane’s situation, Ten Hag added: ‘Nothing in this moment. We have all seen he came off but with an injury like this we always have to wait a minimum 24 hours and the medical staff can do their job and can set the diagnosis.

‘I can understand (his reaction), we can all probably understand he will be emotional but he also has to wait, you don’t know.

‘He’s experienced but the medicals have to do their job, have to make an assessment, set the right diagnosis and from there on come to the conclusion.’