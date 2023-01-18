Erik ten Hag singles out rare quality of Alejandro Garnacho and issues challenge to Man Utd starlet

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Alejandro Garnacho’s ability to take on players makes him one of the most unique players in the Premier League.

Garnacho has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign under ten Hag with his growing influence highlighted in Saturday’s Manchester derby, coming off the bench to provide the assist for Marcus Rashford’s winner in the 2-1 win.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster produced a superb piece of trickery to beat Nathan Ake and find his teammate, with his impact making a huge impression on the United boss who has challenged him to keep improving.

‘He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having — he beats players one on one,’ ten Hag told a press conference ahead of United’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

‘He’s learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he’s acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference.

‘Also for him it’s to keep going in the process. It’s not done. There is a lot to come.

‘There is a lot of room for improvement with him but he can help, he can contribute on the highest level already and I’m really happy.

‘It’s a bonus for us as a club that you bring in young players and they can come not only into the squad but the team and I think that is a part of our project that has to contribute to our success.’

Garnacho made his senior debut at the end of last season but was made to wait for his next chance in the side with ten Hag alluding to concerns over his attitude early in the campaign following reports he had arrived late for pre-season training sessions.

The Argentina Under-20 international was handed his full debut in the Europa League against FC Sheriff in October and scored his first goal for the club in the same competition against Real Sociedad the following week.

Garnacho also scored a stunning last-gasp winner against Fulham in the final game before the World Cup break and has provided five assists in all competitions.

The youngster could be in line to start against Palace with United back in action on Sunday in a huge clash with Arsenal.