Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation
Man United boss Erik ten Hag is making efforts to secure his first signing as Red Devils’ boss with a renewed move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.
The club have been linked with a move for the Frenchman for some time, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick understood to be a big fan of the forward. It was suggested that he wanted United to move for Nkunku in the January transfer window, only to be told that the club had not conducted an in-depth analysis on him.
Now though, it is being suggested that a swoop for the French forward could potentially be a prospect heading into the summer window.
According to Sport 1, the Red Devils have engaged in discussions with the player’s representatives regarding a switch and it is even suggested that an offer could potentially be lodged with RB Leipzig within the next week. That does not however necessarily mean that a deal will be completed, with the German outlet not keen on selling their star asset after a standout season.
The 24-year-old has scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, with Leipzig finishing fourth in the Bundesliga standings, as well as winning the DFB-Pokal against Freiburg. He currently has just over two years remaining on his deal in Germany.
Further reports have suggested that Leipzig are keen to tie him down to a new contract this summer in order to stave off interest in his signature and could be tempted to insert a release clause in an effort to convince him to extend his stay by a further year.
It goes without saying that United could do with considerable attacking additions heading into next season. Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata are all set to leave the club at the ends of their contracts, whilst there is also doubt over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial – the Frenchman having endured a torrid time on loan with Spanish side Sevilla.
Ahead of his eye-catching season with Leipzig, Nkunku spoke out on his future. Speaking in October, he said: “If I was thinking of other clubs, we might as well forget our season goals. Big goals of our own are only realistic if we achieve something with Leipzig.
“Otherwise, these questions do not arise. I still have a contract until 2024 and I feel very comfortable at RB Leipzig.”
Roman Abramovich issues new statement on Chelsea sale as 19-year reign finally ends
Roman Abramovich has bid goodbye to Chelsea as the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital formally takes control of the club.
The buyout, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has rumbled on since March. Now, 88 days after Abramovich officially put the Blues up for sale, US billionaire Boehly is poised to finally take over at the west London club on Monday.
Now, in a statement carried on Chelsea’s official website, Abramovich has declared: “It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.
“The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.
“I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch. It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.
“I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman.”
The proceeds of Chelsea’s sale – expected to be £2.5bn – will be frozen in a UK bank account on completion of the sale. The UK Government will then need to issue a further licence to allow those funds to be diverted to a new charitable foundation, to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.
Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates in June 2003 and led them into a trophy-laden era which saw them crowned Premier League champions five times, Champions League winners twice and Europa League winners twice. The Russian-Israeli billionaire changed the face of English football with his arrival.
But the future of the club was plunged into question after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine earlier this year. That saw Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2, before being sanctioned by the UK government on March 10, as a chaotic period ensue at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s sale has required UK Government, European Union and Portuguese Government approval due to the sanctions imposed on Abramovich.
UECL: It makes me feel old – Mourinho breaks down in tears after winning trophy with Roma
Roma boss, Jose Mourinho, could not hold back tears after guiding the Serie A side to their first ever European trophy since 2008.
Mourinho said this particular trophy makes him feel old, having been told that only him, Sir Alex Ferguson and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. Old in the sense that these men he is sharing history with are well above seventy years old.
Roma won the Europa Conference League last night, beating Dutch club, Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana.
Mourinho ended Roma’s 14-year wait for a trophy and also made history as the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies.
He has already won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup. The only goal of the match came in the first half through Nicolo Zaniolo.
The former Chelsea boss has a perfect record in European finals, having overseen five wins in five finals with Porto, Inter, Manchester United and now Roma.
He also becomes only the second manager after the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni to win five major European titles.
Mourinho became particularly emotional after collecting his medal, wiping away tears, and almost broke down when giving his post-match interview.
Fighting back tears while speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: “There are so many things going through my head. So many things at the same time.
“This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it’s nice for my career!
“Now I will go on vacation and sit on the beach to think about all this for a while!”
