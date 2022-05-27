Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is making efforts to secure his first signing as Red Devils’ boss with a renewed move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

The club have been linked with a move for the Frenchman for some time, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick understood to be a big fan of the forward. It was suggested that he wanted United to move for Nkunku in the January transfer window, only to be told that the club had not conducted an in-depth analysis on him.

Now though, it is being suggested that a swoop for the French forward could potentially be a prospect heading into the summer window.

According to Sport 1, the Red Devils have engaged in discussions with the player’s representatives regarding a switch and it is even suggested that an offer could potentially be lodged with RB Leipzig within the next week. That does not however necessarily mean that a deal will be completed, with the German outlet not keen on selling their star asset after a standout season.

The 24-year-old has scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, with Leipzig finishing fourth in the Bundesliga standings, as well as winning the DFB-Pokal against Freiburg. He currently has just over two years remaining on his deal in Germany.

Further reports have suggested that Leipzig are keen to tie him down to a new contract this summer in order to stave off interest in his signature and could be tempted to insert a release clause in an effort to convince him to extend his stay by a further year.

It goes without saying that United could do with considerable attacking additions heading into next season. Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata are all set to leave the club at the ends of their contracts, whilst there is also doubt over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial – the Frenchman having endured a torrid time on loan with Spanish side Sevilla.

Ahead of his eye-catching season with Leipzig, Nkunku spoke out on his future. Speaking in October, he said: “If I was thinking of other clubs, we might as well forget our season goals. Big goals of our own are only realistic if we achieve something with Leipzig.

“Otherwise, these questions do not arise. I still have a contract until 2024 and I feel very comfortable at RB Leipzig.”