Erik ten Hag sends confident threat to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at Man Utd unveiling
Erik ten Hag says he can break the Premier League monopoly of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp after he was officially introduced as Manchester United’s new boss.
Newly-crowned champions City and Liverpool have shared the last five Premier League titles, but ten Hag said he is convinced he can lead United to success and end their era of dominance.
“I admire them both, Manchester City and Liverpool,” said ten Hag. “They both play fantastic football. But you will always see an era come to an end.I’ve already met big coaches and big teams in the Premier League and I know how to deal with that. But it’s clear, the Premier League is the biggest league in the world I think and I’m looking forward to battling with them.”
Asked if he felt their dominance can be ended before Guardiola or Klopp leave their respective clubs, ten Hag said: “Yes, I think so.
“We have to set clear purposes, you need people who have a positive attitude. Players dictate the way of play, when I have the idea, I will line-up my best team and get the best out of them to make them feel comfortable. It is about getting success together.
“We are in the process before the season starts. I am still in the process of observing and analysing, I will set conclusions, but I keep it for myself. The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around and the meetings.
“We have a plan and now it is to co-operate and achieve the success we want to. The plan is huge, you will see.”
Ten Hag backed up his bold claim by pointing out he made Ajax the dominant side in Holland, toppling PSV Eindhoven and winning three titles in his time there.
“What we did in Ajax, we wanted to be back on top in Holland,” said ten Hag. “When I started, PSV were on top and we changed it.
“In the last four years, we were number one continually. I’m happy and satisfied that we achieved that purpose. It was important also to finish in my last season as number one. There was PSV and also Feyenoord who were huge competitors, but finally we won the battle.”
Ten Hag refused to confirm if current United skipper Harry Maguire will keep the armband under him, but said he was looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo. United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League raised doubts over whether Ronaldo will stay, but ten Hag said he wants the 37-year-old icon – who scored 24 goals this season – to stay.
“Of course,” said ten Hag. “What does Ronaldo bring? Goals! But I will talk first with Ronaldo before I talk with you.”
EPL: Conte hints at Tottenham exit despite Champions League qualification
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte has hinted he could still leave the club despite securing Champions League for next season.
A 5-0 win over Norwich on Sunday, ensured that Spurs finished in fourth place above rivals, Arsenal.
However, after the game at Carrow Road, Conte spoke about his “ambition” and said he needed to sit down and talk with the club’s hierarchy over their summer plans.
Conte is believed to be seeking as many as six new faces ahead of next season in an ambitious overhaul, aiming to turn Tottenham into Premier League title contenders.
The Italian tactician will sit down with chairman, Daniel Levy and managing director, Fabio Paratici in a few days to discuss their transfer strategy.
He said: “I am under contract until next summer you know very well I signed for one year and seven months. I enjoyed a lot, my time in Tottenham, because for me it was a big challenge to come in during the season,” he said.
“For a coach like me, it is not simple. It is a big challenge in a club with a fantastic stadium and a training ground and I knew the situation I could find — to give me the opportunity to work in the way I want.
“On the other hand, you know very well that I am a person who has ambition. I like to fight for something important, I like to fight to lift a trophy. For me, this is a trophy and I am very happy. And then we will see.
“I always said to you at the end of the season, we speak with the club and find the best solution for me and for the club. Now I think for me, the club, the players it is good to have three, four, five days’ rest and then the mind will be very clear. You can consider the whole season.
“You have to be very calm before speaking because now [there are] a lot of emotions in my mind, my heart. For this reason it would be very good to rest and then have a good meeting with the club to find the best possible solution.”
Real Madrid turn attention to FIFA Best Player after failing to sign Mbappe from PSG
Real Madrid have now turned to 2021 FIFA Best Men’s Player, Robert Lewandowski, after Kylian Mbappe’s disappointment.
Mbappe had on Saturday made his decision to remain at Paris Saint-Germain after years of intense speculation about his future amid a link to Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old’s contract was due to expire next month and Real Madrid were looking to have finally landed the France World Cup winner, but the forward made a dramatic U-turn.
However, according to Madrid Universal via Tomas Gonzalez, the LaLiga champions have turned their attention to Lewandowski, who currently plays for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Lewandowski has emerged as a possible alternative to Mbappe.
The 33-year-old is all set to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern this summer.
The Polish striker has already informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave, and Los Blancos are now ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
But Real Madrid will have to battle Barcelona and Chelsea, who are also interested in his signature.
Lewandowski has scored 50 goals this season, including 35 in the Bundesliga
for Bayern.
Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid transfer to sign new PSG mega 3 year deal of £1m per week salary
World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will be signing a new contract at Parc des Princes just days after it seemed he will be joining Real Madrid.
Mbappe addressed the entirety of the Parc des Princes crowd before Paris Saint-Germain’s final home game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz on Saturday night, May 21.
The 23-year-old was handed the microphone to announce he has penned a new three-year deal with the French giants – putting an end to a move to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid were extremely confident that they would boast the superstar within their ranks from this summer onwards once Mbappe’s original deal with PSG had expired.
But a new bumper contract of about £1m weekly has seen the 23-year-old commit his future to the Parisians.
Addressing the crowd, Mbappe explained: “I am very happy to stay at PSG in France. I always said Paris is my home, I hope we continue to play football and win trophies together. Thanks for everything. I hope that I will continue to do what I prefer to with you all… and win titles together! Thanks a lot.”
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi broke the news before introducing Mbappe to the crowd by declaring: “I’m proud to give you a beautiful news: Kylian Mbappé has signed until June 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain.”
Mbappe has enjoyed a stunning season individually, helping fire the club to a tenth Ligue 1 title with his phenomenal for in front of goal. The World Cup winner has the most goals and most assists of any player in the league with 25 and 17 to his name respectively in the division alone.
With his new contract, he now surpasses team mates Neymar and Lionel Messi as the highest earner in the club.
