Erik ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with signing Harry Kane as Manchester United plan early summer swoop

Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing Harry Kane this summer with Manchester United plotting an early summer move for the Tottenham star.

The United boss is desperate to bring in a new striker with Kane leading a shortlist that also includes Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag is determined to bring the England international to Old Trafford and while United are wary of entering a war of attrition with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, they view the 29-year-old as a player who can transform them into title contenders.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract in north London this summer with ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with the player, the Guardian report.

Reluctant to enter a lengthy transfer saga as they did last summer in their efforts to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, United will attempt to ‘smooth negotiations’ with Tottenham by bidding for the striker as quickly as possible this summer.

Reports suggest Levy is determined to hold onto Kane despite the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next year should no deal be agreed.

United are also interested in Osimhen, who has played an instrumental role in Napoli’s Serie A success this term.

But the Premier League side have been quoted a huge transfer fee of £130million for the Nigeria international, a price tag that places him out of their reach.

United are reluctant to pay more than £100m for a player coming into the Premier League with no guarantees he will carry his Serie A form into the English top flight.

Hojlund represents a more affordable option with the 20-year-old enjoying an impressive first season with Atalanta following a summer move from Sturm Graz, scoring eight league goals this term.

United however acknowledge he would not be ready to be a first-team player next season and believe they would need to bring in another striker in addition to the Dane.

Ten Hag is also eager to bring in a new midfielder with Chelsea’s Mason Mount emerging as a top target. The club are preparing a £55m bid for the England star with the Blues thought to be holding out for £85m.

United could also rival Arsenal with a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice.