Erik ten Hag left with Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd star goes rogue

Erik ten Hag couldn’t hide his reaction as Bruno Fernandes appeared to break from Man Utd’s gameplan with a wild long-range effort against Nottingham Forest.

United beat Steve Cooper’s side at the City Ground on Wednesday to put one foot in the Carabao Cup final. Fernandes scored the third goal of the night, rounding off the scoring after an early Marcus Rashford effort and a first United goal for January signing Wout Weghorst.

With the score still 1-0, though, Fernandes delivered a wild shot which didn’t leave the manager best impressed, something which co-commentator Gary Neville picked up on. It ultimately didn’t matter, but there were moments where Forest were very much in the game and such wastefulness could have easily gone punished.

He’s fuming,” former United captain Neville said as the Sky Sports cameras cut to Ten Hag’s reaction to Fernandes’ shot. “He’s absolutely right, he’s not having that.”

Fans on Twitter also picked up on the reaction. “Ten Hag was fuming at Bruno I don’t think I’ve seen him that angry… he just shot the ball for no reason,” one said.

” Bruno Fernandes need to keep it simple, he kept on doing all the unnecessary trickery passing,” wrote another. “Ten Hag looked mad as f*** when he shot the ball after losing the ball at United own half.”

The victory was exactly what United needed after Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal. United switched off to concede in the final minute for a second straight league game, with the result their first Premier League defeat since November 6.

Forest had a chance to equalise after Rashford put the visitors ahead, only for Sam Surridge’s goal to be ruled out for offside. United’s response all but guaranteed their place in the final, though, with Newcastle favourites to join them after winning 1-0 at Southampton in the first leg of their own semi-final.

“It was a great opening goal,” Ten Hag said after Rashford brought his tally for the season up to 18 goals in all competitions, just four shy of his career-best tally. “I have seen some good moments and dynamics now. I am happy with Marcus and his performance and development.

“He is growing. He is responsible for that and needs to keep that process going. He is unstoppable if we get him in the right positions. You need to be creative in the final third and do some crazy stuff.”

Next for Ten Hag’s side is a home FA Cup game against Reading followed by the second leg against Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will return to league action on February 4 against a Crystal Palace side who held them to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park when Michael Olise fired home a late equaliser.