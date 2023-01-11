Erik ten Hag issues Diogo Dalot injury update after Man Utd beat Charlton

Erik ten Hag believes Diogo Dalot’s injury is ‘not serious’ after he was forced off in Manchester United’s win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Antony scored the opening goal in the first half before a late double from Marcus Rashford sealed the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford to put United into the Carabao Cup semi final.

However, Dalot was forced to withdraw in the 34th minute and United now face an anxious wait to see whether the Portugal international will be available for their derby against Manchester City on Saturday.

When askled about Dalot’s injury, Ten Hag said: ‘We have to wait.

‘I think it is not serious but it was a precaution to get him off and not take a risk when we have, on Saturday, an important game.

‘We have to see how it develops in the coming hours and then we have to make a clear decision.

‘And Donny van de Beek, we are still doing some final investigations and when we have that, we will update you.’

Ten Hag also admitted he was unhappy that United failed to close out the game sooner.

‘I said before we have to reach the semi-finals and we did the job. We had to finish the game early on but, in the end, the objective was getting to the semi-final so compliments to the team,’ said the United manager.

‘The only thing I’m not happy with is we had to finish the game early on, finish the scoring chances or take an extra pass.

‘I think we had great chances with Diogo Dalot and Fred, with the free-kick. We had good opportunities, especially on the left side, also on the right side.

‘Alejandro Garnacho created a lot, there was also a great save from the goalie, don’t forget, at the end. We didn’t allow them too much and, if there was something, Tom Heaton was there.’