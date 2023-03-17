Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd can shine without Casemiro despite his ‘huge impact’ | Football

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United do not need Casemiro in the team to play well, but does admit that the midfielder has a ‘huge impact’ on the side.

The Brazilian is suspended for United’s next four domestic matches due to his second red card of the season, which he picked up against Southampton last weekend.

The summer signing from Real Madrid has been superb this season for the Red Devils and a fixture in the starting XI whenever available.

However, Ten Hag was not on board with the suggestion that United may struggle without the 31-year-old, despite realising the influence he has on the team.

‘We have had many more games without Casemiro,’ Ten Hag told a press conference when asked about the midfielder’s absence. We have done really well without Casemiro.

‘Against Arsenal, the two against Leeds, I remember all the games and I think we did really well also without Casemiro at the start of the season.

‘I want to have Casemiro available, because he has a huge impact on our game.

‘We also won many games without Casemiro and we have to do it with other players. It’s about the players who are available.’

Fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain out injured, so the likes of Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer will be filling in for Casemiro while he is out.

His suspension starts with a home game against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday, followed by Premier League meetings with Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.