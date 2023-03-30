Erik ten Hag hands Man Utd six-man transfer shortlist with Harry Kane in clear demand

3 total views

Erik ten Hag has handed Manchester United a transfer shortlist of six strikers to consider signing this summer – including Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Signing a centre-forward is a priority for Ten Hag this summer and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is thought to heads the club’s striking wish list. Osimhen has bagged 25 goals for the Naples giants this season as they look set to win their first Serie A title since 1990.

Spurs striker Kane, 29, is on Ten Hag’s target list and Untied are weighing up whether to launch an £80million bid when the summer window opens. Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is known for being a tough negotiator and the club are wary about being drawn into a prolonged transfer saga similar to the one they were involved in with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last year.

Wout Weghorst’s loan deal expires at the end of the campaign and Anthony Martial is also expected to depart Old Trafford following another injury-blighted season, leaving the club without a senior centre-forward in the ranks. While Kane is wanted by United, there is an awareness that other targets must be assessed due to his potentially prohibitive price tag.

There is great admiration for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus, whom Ten Hag coached at Ajax. As detailed by the Manchester Evening News, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta goalscorer Rasmus Hojlund are also being monitored.

Osimhen said earlier this month that it would be his “dream” to play in the Premier League as links with him moving to Old Trafford intensified. The striker’s form has been a key reason for Napoli moving 15 points clear at the top of the Italian top flight.

The Nigerian international, 24, is believed to be United’s primary target – ahead of Tottenham striker Kane – due to his age profile and his openness to a move to the Premier League, which was confirmed by his comments made after being named ‘Best Foreign Athlete of the Year’ by the Italian Foreign Press Association.

Osimhen said: “I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but as I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”