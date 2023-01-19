Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Wout Weghorst’s Man Uted debut at Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag felt Wout Weghorst did ‘quite well’ on his Manchester United debut, as the loan signing started the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

It was a disappointing night for the Red Devils, in the end, as it looked like a first half Bruno Fernandes goal was going to give them three points and a tenth straight victory in all competitions.

However, a superb stoppage time free-kick from Michael Olise earned a point for the Eagles and left United third in the table rather than climbing into second place.

Weghorst was not a huge part of the game really, producing a largely forgettable first display in a Manchester United shirt, although he did attract the attention of the Palace defenders in the build-up for United’ goal, allowing Bruno Fernandes space to finish.

His manager was pleased with his contribution, especially given the short amount of time he has been able to work with his new teammates.

‘I think he did quite well,’ Ten Hag told Sky Sports of the Dutchman. ‘He has to make adjustments to our game.

‘He doesn’t know our way of play. He only had a short briefing and last training, no games, a couple of days.’

Goalkeeper David De Gea stepped up the level of praise for the 6’6″ striker, feeling that it was a great debut for the loan signing from Burnley.

‘He did really well,’ said the Spaniard. ‘On set pieces he is a big lad, he helps us in both areas and I think it was a great debut.’