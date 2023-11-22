Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Erik ten Hag failed to convince Bayern Munich star to join Man Utd in January transfer window

Erik ten Hag failed with an attempt to sign Thomas Muller for Manchester United, according to reports in Germany.

Muller, who turned 34 in September, has spent his entire career at Bayern, helping the club win 32 trophies.

Muller’s current contract with Bayern is due to extend at the end of the season and the forward has already indicated that he has no plans to retire.

According to SportBild, Bayern are planning initial talks with Muller over a new deal but an agreement is not guaranteed.

The report claims that staying at Bayern would be Muller’s preference but the Germany international is expected to receive lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer.

However, Manchester United could also reignite their interest after failing in their move for Muller a year ago.

SportBild claim that Ten Hag wanted to sign Muller in the last January transfer window due to his vast experience, but the forward turned down a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking this week, Muller confirmed that he will continue his playing career until at least 2025.

‘I definitely want to play for another year beyond 2024,’ Muller told SportBild.

‘At least that’s my plan. I’m still enjoying being on the pitch, I hope that’s showing.’

