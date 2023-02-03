Erik ten Hag explains Marcel Sabitzer signing as Raphael Varane retires

Manchester United secured their passage to the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday, with attention now turning to Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The game could see the debut of Marcel Sabitzer, who joined the Red Devils on loan on transfer deadline day. Boss Erik ten Hag has now explained why he moved for the Bayern Munich star over four other options who were offered to United.

That explanation comes as Ten Hag renewed his vow to end United’s long trophy drought and star defender Raphael Varane announced his shock retirement from international football. Here, Mirror Football rounds up the latest Manchester United news.

Sabitzer signing explained

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed he has long eyed a move for Marcel Sabitzer. The Red Devils made the shock deadline day move for the midfielder after Christian Eriksen suffered a long-term injury.

“I know the player already a long time from [RB] Salzburg. He performed fantastically, so I expect that he will do the same here. I think he has a great attitude; he is at the right age,

“I am sure this opportunity will motivate him greatly and he will perform strongly for us. Then to bring a quality player in on deadline day that is difficult, and we got this opportunity.”

Ten Hag renews trophy vow

Ten Hag has also renewed his vow to end United’s six-year wait to win a trophy after guiding his side into the final of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils completed a 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

United will now be hoping to win their first piece of silverware since lifting the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. And Ten Hag has insisted his full focus is on winning his first trophy as United boss.

“It’s good to reach the final, of course, but it’s not about reaching the final,” said Ten Hag. “It’s about winning it. It’s going to be tough, because we face a great opponent in Newcastle.”