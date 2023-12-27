Erik ten Hag has hinted Manchester United fans will get to see more of Alejandro Garnacho in the position from which he wreaked havoc against Aston Villa last night.

Trailing 2-0 and booed off at half-time, United and Ten Hag appeared destined for another demoralising evening at Old Trafford in front of the watching Sir David Brailsford, who is set to take up a prime role under the new INEOS regime.

With their backs against the walls, however, United delivered their best 45 minutes of football so far this season and produced a classic comeback, inspired by their Argentine winger.

Garnacaho has spent the entirety of his club career stationed on the left wing, instructed to cut in on his stronger right foot but, with defences now wise to that tactic, he has cut a frustrated figure recently.

With Marcus Rashford restored to the starting line-up last night and deployed in his favourite role on the left, Ten Hag switched Garnacho’s role and it yielded a sensational performance.

The teenager scored twice in the second half and was only denied a hat-trick by a marginal VAR offside decision.

And, after watching his side produce their most cohesive attacking display of the campaign, Ten Hag believes Garnacho and an apparently rejuvenated Rashford proved they can play in the same starting XI.

‘Previously as well, he was almost more comfortable on the left but I think he can play on the right as well,’ Ten Hag said. ‘Today, I think he was on that right side over 90 minute an absolute threat, scored twice.

‘But I think the whole frontline played very good. They invested so much in the runs behind, the timings were so good and it was continuing a threat for the opponent.

‘I think he (Rashford) played very good but he was ill during the period,” Ten Hag said of Rashford’s time out of the team. “Also, he had one or two games that we prefer to play Garnacho over the left side because he deserved it.

‘He showed he was not only a threat, he had key actions, assists, shots on target, scored goals. So there is also internal competition, but we have to see how we fit them in together.’

Tten Hag, meanwhile, expects Rasmus Hojlund to keep scoring after United’s £72million man finally broke his Premier League duck to seal a stunning 3-2 win.

After Garnacho’s brace cancelled out Villa’s two first half-goals, Hojlund won it in the 82nd minute with an instinctive shot on the turn in front of a delirious Stretford End.

Although the summer signing from Atalanta finished as United’s top-scorer in their short-lived Champions League campaign, he had failed to find the net in 16 matches in domestic competition, but made no mistake when McGinn could only flick the ball into his path eight minutes from time.

‘Of course I’ve had several talks with him and every time I’ve pointed out he has scored for Denmark a lot, he has scored in the Champions League, he has demonstrated his ability so you can do it, believe,’ Ten Hag said of the 20-year-old Dane.

‘I’m sure now he has the first goal he will score more…

‘When a striker doesn’t score it’s a problem but he has a strong character, he is so solid, determined. He has a big personality. I think this is what a striker needs. When you keep investing, the goals will come.’