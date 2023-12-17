Erik ten Hag has dismissed Virgil van Dijk’s criticism of Manchester United’s performance against Liverpool, insisting his side at the best chances to win their game at Anfield.

United earnt a point after a goalless draw on Merseyside, ending Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record this season.

The hosts registered 34 attempts on goal to United’s six, prompting van Dijk to claim ‘only one team was trying to win the game’ and insisting ‘United will be buzzing with a point’.

United had chances of their own, with Alejandro Garnacho almost freed one on one after a terrific pass from Kobbie Mainoo only for Trent Alexander-Arnold to get back and make a crucial interception at the last moment.

Rasmus Hojlund was also denied his first Premier League goal, firing straight at Alisson inside the box after being picked out by Scott McTominay.

Ten Hag was quizzed on van Dijk’s criticism in his post-match press conference. ‘It’s his opinion,’ Ten Hag said when informed of Van Dijk’s comments.

‘We should have taken more of the ball regains three or four passes in where we are capable of and then we could have even hurt the opponent even more.

‘But all over in the end, you have to conclude, we had the best chances from open play for Rasmus Hojlund and Garnacho.

‘After the ball regains, we know they have a strong counter press but we need to keep the ball again, three or four passes in, get a switch in. And in such moments you can hurt them like we did with the chances for Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund in the second half.’

Ten Hag also heaped praise on his centre-half partnership of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, playing alongside each other for the first time after losing Harry Maguire to injury.

‘They played very well,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘Raphael Varane and Evans, they played a brilliant game. I don’t think they ever played together apart from in training but you see they are very experienced.’

Varane was recalled to the starting XI against Bayern Munich midweek having started just one of United’s previous 13 games.

Ten Hag added in his press conference: ‘We know what he is capable of, he has many such performances and I think he did very well as the whole team in the partnership with Jonny Evans.

‘Both led the team from the back, also Andre Onana played a big part in it but I can mention all the players because it was a really good team, very disciplined.’