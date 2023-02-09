Erik ten Hag cautions Jadon Sancho after scoring for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag was delighted to see Jadon Sancho back on the scoresheet for Manchester United on Wednesday night, but warned the full-back that he needs to keep working to keep getting first-team opportunities.

It was a disappointing result for the Red Devils to draw 2-2 with Leeds United at Old Trafford after conceding two goals, but at least it looked more positive as defeat looked on course.

Sancho came off the bench to score the equaliser, his first for the club since September, when he found himself out of the lineup, and even a team away from the field.

The England international has been working away from the first team squad to build his fitness and Ten Hag says he is now ready to contribute regularly.

The Dutchman is pleased for the 22-year-old, but warns him that he must continue to work hard or risk another setback.

‘I wanted a different dynamic. In that moment we weren’t in the game,’ Ten Hag said on bringing Sancho on just before the hour mark. ‘Luckily it succeeded because we scored two goals.

‘Very happy. He’s all the way back. We know he’s a magnificent player. I think consistently he can have a big impact. But he has to work hard. It will motivate him to get more. I really enjoyed it, especially for him. It will strengthen him.

‘If you play a derby you need a different attitude. You have to start and be ready and take responsibility, win your battles and be composed on the ball.’

He added to the BBC: ‘I’m very happy for him. Of course also for the team because it’s all about that. But it will encourage him and motivate him further.

‘He is in the right direction and if he keeps going with that process he can do even more to really help us to achieve our goals.’

Wilfried Gnonto opened the scoring for Leeds within a minute and a Raphael Varane own goal made it 2-0 to the Yorkshire side.

However, the in-form Marcus Rashford pulled one back before Sancho rescued a point for the Red Devils.