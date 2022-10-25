Erik ten Hag , Cristiano Ronaldo set for crucial meeting on Tuesday

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is due to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday morning to make sure he is ready to return to the squad for upcoming matches after his Tottenham tantrum.

Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the Premier League win over Spurs, disappearing down the Old Trafford tunnel before the game had even ended.

Ten Hag confirmed that the 37-year-old had rejected the chance to come on and that he was being punished as a result, left out of the squad for the clash with Chelsea on Saturday, which finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo’s exclusion is not planned to last any longer than one match, but Ten Hag will meet with the striker on Tuesday to make sure he has seen the error of his ways and is ready to return.

United have a Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday and Ronaldo could return to the squad, or even starting XI, if he shows remorse and understanding.

Ten Hag and the United hierarchy are hoping that things will go smoothly and Ronaldo will be available again, wanting the Portuguese superstar to play a part at least until January when he could leave the club if they can sign a replacement.

On Ronaldo’s refusal to play, and then leaving Old Trafford before his teammates were back in the dressing room, Ten Hag said last week: ‘We will first talk. We set certain standards. That is for any player.

‘I think everyone understands that both [actions] are not acceptable so I don’t want to grade it [which is worse]. Both are not acceptable and that is why he gets some days off. He has to live, like anyone else, along certain standards and the standards we set this season.’

The Red Devils have a busy schedule before the World Cup, with three Premier League games, two Europa League matches and an EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa all in the next three weeks.

Ten Hag wants to have Ronaldo available for all those fixtures, especially as Anthony Martial’s fitness issues continue.



