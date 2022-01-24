BUSINESS
Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high
The Nigerian equities market maintained its positive trajectory last week, as the local bourse peaked highest in 13 years.
Specifically, the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week past 45,000 basis points to settle at 45,957.35 basis points at the end of trading activities on Friday.
The stocks market hit a 13-year high having experienced four straight days of solid gains rallying to hit the highest mark since 2008.
Market Capitalization of the local bourse settled at N24.761 trillion as investors earned N810 billion during the week, just as All-Share Index (ASI) went up by 3.38 per cent Week-on-Week (WoW) to close at 45,957.35 points.
Given the bullish sentiment, most sector gauges tracked closed in green. Particularly, the NGX Oil & Gas, NGX Banking, NGX Consumer Goods index and the NGX Industrial indices rose by 5.21 per cent, 1.66 per cent, 1.03 per cent and 4.37 per cent respectively to close at 379.17 points, 419.14 points, 564.47 points and 2,178.09 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Insurance index lost 0.24 per cent to close at 192.71 points.
The market breadth for the week was positive as 47 equities appreciated at price, 23 equities depreciated in price, while 86 equities remained unchanged. Courteville Business Solutions led the gainers’ table by 24.32 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) followed with a gain of 20.61 per cent to close at N7.90, while Eterna went up by 13.19 per cent to close to N6.35, per share.
On the other side, Veritas Kapital Assurance and Regency Assurance led the decliners table by 8.70 per cent each to close at 21 kobo and 42 kobo, respectively, per share. NEM Insurance followed with a loss of 6.57 per cent to close at N3.70, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) declined by 5.26 per cent to close at N1.08, per share.
Overall, a total turnover of 1.858 billion shares worth N47.486 billion in 20,861 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.600 billion shares valued at N32.716 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 22,607 deals.
Giving a forecast of what to expect in the week, analysts maintained thumbs up as they expect the stock market to continue in the green zone amid positive investors sentiments.
Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited and Cowry Assets Management Limited believe investors will be focused on the outcome of the MPC meeting to gain further clarity on the movement of yields in the fixed income (FI) market.
“Consequently, we expect a ‘choppy theme’ as cautious trading will likely dominate the market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” Cordros stated in its report.
“In the new week, we expect the equities market index to move northward amid positive investor’s sentiment. Investors are expected to invest more in the equities market if MPC holds rate constant,” Cowry report said.
Bitcoin falls 4% to near $35,000 mark
Bitcoin dropped again on Saturday and was last down around 4 per cent for the day, hovering around the $35,000 level.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000 and following a steep fall on Friday.
The currency has had wild price swings and has been hit as risk appetite has fallen on inflation fears and anticipation of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Other risk assets have fallen with stocks falling on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their biggest weekly percentage drops since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
In a research note on Friday, Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, said bitcoin was falling as “crypto traders de-risk portfolios following the bloodbath in stocks” and in advance of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Intel to invest $20 billion in U.S. chip-making facility
Intel Corp said on Friday it would invest up to $100 billion to build potentially the world’s largest chip-making complex in Ohio, looking to boost capacity as a global shortage of semiconductors affects everything from smartphones to cars.
The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s strategy to restore Intel’s dominance in chip making and reduce America’s reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs, which have a tight hold on the market.
An initial $20 billion investment – the largest in Ohio’s history – on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany will create 3,000 jobs, Gelsinger said. That could grow to $100 billion with eight total fabrication plants and would be the largest investment on record in Ohio, he told Reuters.
Dubbed the silicon heartland, it could become “the largest semiconductor manufacturing location on the planet,” he said.
While chipmakers are scrambling to boost output, Intel’s plans for new factories will not alleviate the current supply crunch, because such complexes take years to build.
Gelsinger reiterated on Friday he expected the chip shortages to persist into 2023.
To dramatically increase chip production in the United States, the Biden administration aims to persuade Congress to approve $52 billion in subsidy funding. read more
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday the House of Representatives would soon introduce a bill on competitiveness to help bolster semiconductor investment and supply chains. That would include the $52 billion funding.
U.S. President Joe Biden touted Intel’s investment on Friday at a White House event with Gelsinger and again made the case for congressional action.
“China is doing everything it can to take over the global market so they can try to out compete the rest of us,” Biden said.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at the event the current semiconductor supply chain is “far too dependent on conditions and countries halfway around the world.”
Gelsinger said without government funding “we’re still going to start the Ohio site. It’s just not going to happen as fast and it’s not going to grow as big as quickly.”
THE CHIP FEAST AND FAMINE
Intel ceded the No. 1 semiconductor vendor spot to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) in 2021, dropping to second with growth of just 0.5%, the lowest rate in the top 25, data from Gartner showed.
As part of its turnaround plan to become a major manufacturer of chips for outside customers, Intel broke ground on two factories in Arizona in September. The $20 billion plants will bring the total number of Intel factories at its campus in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler to six. read more
Gelsinger told Reuters he still hoped to announce another major manufacturing site in Europe in coming months.
It is not just Intel ramping up investments. Rivals Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co or TSMC also have announced big investment plans in the U.S. And that’s raising questions about a glut in chips going forward.
“We still have years in front of us before we’re even having a semblance of supply demand balance,” said Gelsinger. “Ask yourself what portion of your life is not becoming more digital.”
“Yes, the industry is growing, and maybe the metaverse solves world hunger for the semiconductor industry. But there is a big bubble coming,” said Alan Priestley, an analyst at Gartner.
U.S.-CHINA TECH WAR
The U.S. build up comes as a tech war between the U.S. and China is causing a decoupling of certain technologies, such as chips. Companies looking to sell technologies to China are considering basing outside of the U.S. to avoid being snagged by U.S. export control rules. China is also investing heavily in its semiconductor manufacturing capacity.
While Gelsinger also touted the security and economic benefits of boosting U.S. chip production on Friday, Bloomberg reported in November that the Biden administration pushed back against a prior plan by the company to boost silicon wafer production in China over national security concerns.
Intel has drawn fire for its decision to delete references to Xinjiang from an annual letter to suppliers after the chipmaker faced a backlash in China for asking suppliers to avoid the sanctions-hit region.
When asked about it in a briefing last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she could not comment on the company specifically, but said “American companies should never feel the need to apologize for standing up for fundamental human rights or opposing repression,” reiterating a call to industry to ensure that they are not sourcing products that involve forced labor from Xinjiang and urging companies to oppose China’s “weaponizing of its markets to stifle support for human rights.”
Intel’s Ohio investment is expected to attract partners and suppliers. Air Products (APD.N), Applied Materials (AMAT.O), LAM Research (LRCX.O) and Ultra Clean Technology have shown interest in establishing a presence in the region, Intel said.
Construction of the first two factories is expected to begin late in 2022 and production in 2025.
Nigeria attracts $31.82bn from United States, five others in 33 months
Capital inflows from the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Mauritius hit $31.82bn in three years, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The NBS data showed that the six countries accounted for 83.32 per cent of the total capital of $38.18bn imported into Nigeria from over 100 countries from January 2019 to September 2021.
The UK accounted for the highest foreign inflow of $17.34bn, followed by the US ($5.79bn), South Africa ($3.99bn), UAE ($1.80bn), Netherlands ($1.68bn), and Mauritius ($1.09bn).
According to the NBS, capital importation data is obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria and includes imported physical capital, such as equipment, and financial capital importation.
It added that capital importation comprises three main investment categories, namely foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio investment, and other investments.
It said FDI includes equity and other capital, while FPI includes equity, bonds, and money market instruments; ‘other investments’ include trade credits, loans, currency deposits, and other claims.
In 2019, Capital inflow from the six countries declined from $20.09bn in 2019 to $7.94bn in 2020. It stood at $3.78bn in the nine months to September 2021.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management, Johnson Chukwu, attributed the drop in capital importation to the fall in FPI.
According to him, portfolio investors are probably discouraged to invest in the Nigerian market due to foreign exchange illiquidity.
He said, “The decline in capital importation has been consistent for the past three years, if you look at the data.
“In terms of portfolio investment, which is the major component, I think the issue is that foreign portfolio investors have likely stayed away from the Nigerian market because of foreign exchange illiquidity, as some of the funds that are trapped are yet to be accessed.”
