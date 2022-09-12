SPORTS
EPL:Full list of games this weekend
The Premier League has released a statement confirming that Match Day 8 fixtures will be played this weekend.
However, three matches out of 10 were called off.
This followed last week’s postponement of fixtures to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.
This weekend’s match schedule is:
Friday 16 September
20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)
20:00 Nott’ham Forest v Fulham
Saturday 17 September
12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)
15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace
Sunday 18 September
12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed Man Utd v Leeds
SPORTS
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ‘respect’ minute’s silence for late Queen
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to ‘respect’ the minute’s silence for the death of Queen Elizabeth II when they face Ajax on Tuesday night.
Liverpool are due to take on the Dutch champions at Anfield in their second Champions League group stage match, five days after the monarch passed away at the age of 96 to end a reign of more than 70 years.
The city of Liverpool has a complex history and is associated with socialism, Irish immigration and even the slogan ‘Scouse not English’ – leading to suggestions the club’s supporters may decide to boo and jeer the planned minute’s silence.
Liverpool fans are known to boo the English national anthem ‘God Save the Queen/King’ when it gets played at cup finals at Wembley, which started in the 1980s during the Conservative government’s ‘managed decline’ of the city.
But German boss Klopp has urged supporters to show respect when they look to bounce back from their opening Champions League defeat to Napoli.
Asked if it goes without saying that he wants the minute’s silence to be respected by both sets of fans, Klopp said: ‘Yes, I think it’s the right thing to do.
‘But I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect. There’s plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect.
One that surprised me was last year and I was really proud of when we played Manchester United last year, with the sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldo’s family.
‘That’s what I expect. For me it’s clear – that’s what we have to do. That’s it.’
Klopp added: ‘I’m 55 years old and she’s the only Queen of England I’ve ever known.
SPORTS
Transfer: Arteta wants Arsenal’s new Brazilian signing, Marquinhos to leave Emirates
Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is considering sending out one of the club’s summer signings, Marquinhos on loan in January.
The Gunners signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo over the summer on a long-term contract.
He is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League but played his first game for the club in Thursday’s Europa League win over FC Zurich.
He scored on his debut, converting Eddie Nketiah’s cutback to register his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.
But the Gunners boss is concerned that the Brazilian will not get enough game-time in the first half of the 2022-23 season to develop his game.
The Spaniard is therefore considering a January loan move for the teenage star.
The Sun reports that Arsenal planned to loan out Marquinhos as soon as he joined the club but changed their mind as they were impressed with his performances in training.
The Gunners view Marquinhos as a future Arsenal star but will send him on loan in the winter window if they believe it will benefit all parties.
Transfer: Arteta wants Arsenal’s new Brazilian signing to leave Emirates
SPORTS
Juventus boss Max Allegri responds to disallowed goal, red card drama and brawl
Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he “never” talks to referees after his Juventus side were denied a dramatic late winner against Salernitana.
The Bianconeri were 2-0 down at the break against their mid-table opponents, but goals from Gleison Bremer and Leo Bonucci levelled things up in the second half. Summer signing Arkadiusz Milik looked to have snatched a last-gasp winner for the hosts, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following a VAR check.
Milik was shown a second yellow card for his celebrations before the goal was chalked off, while Juan Cuadrado of Juve and Salernitana defender Federico Fazio were also sent off by referee Matteo Marcenaro. Allegri himself was also given his marching orders amid the drama, and the Italian has had his say on the matter.
“I don’t want to know anything,” Allegri told DAZN, via Gianluca Di Marzio. “I never talk to the referees.”
An Antonio Candreva goal and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty had put Davide Nicola’s visitors two goals to the good at half-time. However, some on Juve’s side believed Italy international Candreva played Milik onside for the disallowed winner.
“A goal has been cancelled which I don’t know if it was good or not,” Allegri continued. “Only thing: I would like to see the images because there was Candreva who is under the flag.
“It takes other images to understand it. The referees, however, must be left alone, the protagonists of the matches are the players.”
The dropped points left Juventus down in eighth place in Serie A, with just four points separating the top nine. The Turin side are unbeaten in the league, winning two games and drawing four, but lost their Champions League opener away to Paris Saint-Germain.
Salernitana, who stayed up by a single point last term, are now unbeaten in five after losing their opener against Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Only one of those was a victory, though, leaving the team three points behind Juve.
Trending
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Boxing: Mexican star Mario Aguilar punches referee in the face (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel
-
NEWS2 days ago
Anglican Priest resigns, says God told him to propagate polygamy
-
SPORTS17 hours ago
Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win the US Open singles title, becomes youngest man ever to top the world rankings
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0, top La Liga
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP crisis: Wike mocks Secondus, says confidence vote won’t save Ayu
-
NEWS1 day ago
VIDEO: Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral en route to Edinburgh
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Ortom warns APC, says governance is serious business, not beer parlour gossip
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings