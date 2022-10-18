EPL: You’re not good enough – William Gallas tells Gabriel Martinelli

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has said that Gabriel Martinelli still has a long way to go to become the finished article.

William Gallas is not convinced the Brallian is good enough to be attracting interest from Real Madrid yet.

Martinelli started the season in a commanding manner, mesmerising defences and scoring four times in the process.

His performances have seen him linked with a number of clubs including rival members of the Premier League’s big six and even Champions League holders Real Madrid, with Arsenal reportedly keen to offer him a new contract to ward off suitors.

But Gallas does not feel Martinelli is ready to make the step up to a club of Real Madrid’s size just yet and suggested fans might be overhyping the 21-year-old, urging him to knuckle down for the rest of the season.

“I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible,’ Gallas told Genting Casino.

“I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused.

“At the moment I think he’s playing well and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible so he feels better in his mind.

“I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet.

“In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, “he’s magnificent” or “he’s a top-class player” but no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level. He’s still young, he’s only 21.

“But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid but right now he’s not ready.”