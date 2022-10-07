EPL: You need to do more – Arteta tells Fabio Vieira after latest win

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta told midfielder Fabio Vieira that he needs to do more after the Premier League side’s routine Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

He believes the summer signing ‘needs to do more’ defensively.

Portugal midfielder Vieira has impressed in the Gunners shirt following a £34m move from Porto.

He scored in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford last month and netted again last night as Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt by the same scoreline.

Arteta said Vieira praised the midfielder, saying he was a ‘real threat’ for the home side but added he needed to ‘do more’ for the team from a defensive point of view.

Asked if Arsenal fans should be excited by Vieira, Arteta said: “Yes, you saw the quality. Every time he’s around the box, he’s a real threat, a really intelligent player and brave.

“In defending, he still needs to do more and understand it more because organisation is key when you play against good teams in ball possession.”

