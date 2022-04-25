SPORTS
EPL: Xavi speaks on Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United
Barcelona boss, Xavi Hernandez has ruled out any possibility of midfielder, Frenkie de Jong leaving the club amid a link to Manchester United.
Xavi believes De Jong must continue at Barcelona to become one of the best midfielders in the world.
Reports had emerged that De Jong had been linked with a move to Manchester United, with his former manager Erik ten Hag taking charge at Old Trafford this summer.
However, Xavi has hinted that he is happy with De Jong and wants him to remain at Camp Nou.
Asked about speculations linking De Jong to Man United, Xavi was quoted by Goal as saying: “I have not talked with him about his future.
“He is playing at a very good level and has to continue here – he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come.
“If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is very important and can mark an era here. He has to score, assist, and he has to be the protagonist.”
De Jong’s contract with Blaugrana will expire in 2026.
The former Ajax star has scored four times in 42 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season.
SPORTS
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players to leave Manchester United this summer [Full list]
Cristiano Ronaldo is among eight players that could leave Manchester United this summer.
This claim was made by Former Manchester City right-back, Danny Mills.
According to Mills, Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.
Ronaldo has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining the Old Trafford club from Juventus last summer, despite scoring 22 times across competitions for the Premier League giants.
Speaking on players that will leave Man United this summer, Mills told Football Insider that there is no point in making Ronaldo a part of the rebuilding process at Man United as Erik Ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick.
He said, “Pogba, Ronaldo, Bailly, Lindelof, Phil Jones, Lingard, Mata and Matic that is eight already, and that is without even thinking about it. Most of the contracts are up so it is very, very simple.
“Ronaldo might be a difficult one, but I am sure somebody would take him. Remember they didn’t pay too much for him. It’s not like they are going to take a huge hit in terms of a transfer fee.”
He added, “Ronaldo still has something to offer, but if you are talking about a rebuilding process, and he’s only going to be there for one season, what’s the point? He becomes more of a hindrance than a help. Every time you lose, it is ‘Why is Ronaldo not playing?’ That is the difficulty that you have. If you’re going to start afresh, give yourself that opportunity to start fresh.”
SPORTS
EPL: Erik ten Hag identifies player to sign as Pogba’s replacement at Manchester United
New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has identified the player to sign as midfielder, Paul Pogba’s replacement at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag was appointed Man United’s new manager on Thursday.
The Dutchman will take over from interim manager, Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.
However, Rangnick confirmed on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of Man United’s clash with Arsenal that Pogba will not play again this season because of a calf muscle injury.
Pogba’s current contract with Man United will expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to leave the Red Devils.
Incoming United manager, Erik ten Hag, whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday, is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already identified his replacement.
And according to Sport, Ten Hag is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already reportedly identified Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as his replacement.
Ten Hag coached De Jong during his time at Ajax and the midfielder was the jewel in the crown of Ten Hag’s Ajax side, which reached the 2019 Champions League semi-final.
Meanwhile, Man United’s midfield is in need of a total overhaul with Nemanja Matic set to depart, along with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger’s possible new club has been revealed.
According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano,
Real Madrid are now the closest club to find an agreement to sign Rudiger from Chelsea.
Romano disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.
He tweeted: “Toni Rüdiger has not signed with any club yet. Real Madrid are now the closest to find an agreement, talks ongoing for months. Real Madrid are on it since December.
“PSG, interested. Man United and Bayern, out of the race… and Chelsea’s situation still [has] not changed.”
Rudiger’s current contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of the season.
Chelsea’s talks over an extension for Rudiger have been hampered by the sanctions placed by the UK Government.
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5
- Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’
- Kim Kardashian accused of forgetting to photoshop in her belly button
- Michelle Keegan drives fans wild with sensational bikini shot as she paddles in the sea
- EPL: Xavi speaks on Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
-
BUSINESS3 hours ago
Twitter is taking another look at Musk takeover bid, source says
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Fintech giant Stripe jumps into crypto with a feature that lets Twitter users get paid in stablecoin
-
NEWS1 day ago
Atiku, Wike shun Aisha Buhari’s dinner
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Reasons why cheating partners stay married