EPL: Willian opens up on Arsenal exit, reveals why he’s different from other players

Former Chelsea star, Willian has revealed why he acted differently from a host of footballers when he terminated his contract with Arsenal.

Willian left Chelsea for Arsenal in 2020 and at a point ended his deal with the Gunners and walked away from the Emirates without demanding a cent.

The Brazilian has now opened up on why he decided against running down his contract at the club despite not feeling comfortable as many football stars would do. To many players what matters is the money.

Wlian found life at north London so difficult that he only registered two assists on his debut for the Gunners and would leave the Gunners after just one year.

He then moved to Brazil where he played briefly for Corinthians and the 34-year-old is now back in London to join Fulham.

“I think I’m maybe the only player who has done something like this,” Willian told the Athletic.

“Any other player in my situation would have stayed until the end of the contract and kept picking up the money. But I’m not like this.

“Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I wasn’t having that, so I decided to leave.”