SPORTS
EPL: Willian opens up on Arsenal exit, reveals why he’s different from other players
Former Chelsea star, Willian has revealed why he acted differently from a host of footballers when he terminated his contract with Arsenal.
Willian left Chelsea for Arsenal in 2020 and at a point ended his deal with the Gunners and walked away from the Emirates without demanding a cent.
The Brazilian has now opened up on why he decided against running down his contract at the club despite not feeling comfortable as many football stars would do. To many players what matters is the money.
Wlian found life at north London so difficult that he only registered two assists on his debut for the Gunners and would leave the Gunners after just one year.
He then moved to Brazil where he played briefly for Corinthians and the 34-year-old is now back in London to join Fulham.
“I think I’m maybe the only player who has done something like this,” Willian told the Athletic.
“Any other player in my situation would have stayed until the end of the contract and kept picking up the money. But I’m not like this.
“Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I wasn’t having that, so I decided to leave.”
SPORTS
EPL: Paul Merson apologises to Harry Maguire
Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has revealed he called Manchester United star, Harry Maguire to apologise to him after going ‘a bit too far’ in his criticism of the England international.
Maguire joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 and became the most expensive defender in history after a £80m transfer.
The 29-year-old has not had it smoothly at Manchester United and has always been on the receiving end of fans and pundits.
When the deal to Old Trafford was completed, Merson expressed shock at the fee the Red Devils paid for the defender, calling it ‘ridiculous’.
Speaking to Sky Sports in 2019, Merson said: “£80m for Maguire is ridiculous at the highest level.”
Now Merson regrets his comments, revealing he called Maguire on phone to apologise after getting his contact from Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.
“I don’t want to be right on that – I’d rather be wrong,” Merson told The Telegraph
“I want England to win the World Cup and Harry Maguire to get the winning goal.
“It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, ‘Can you get me Harry Maguire’s number?’ I didn’t feel comfortable with myself.
“I needed to ring him and say, ‘I don’t agree with the £80m but I shouldn’t have said that and I’m sorry. I went a little bit too far.’
“He couldn’t believe it. Probably thought it was a joke. I don’t think he has had a fair crack. He’s struggling and he’s playing on the left when he’s right-footed.”
SPORTS
EPL: Rio Ferdinand compares Nwaneri to Man City star, Phil Foden
Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has compared Arsenal youngster, Ethan Nwaneri to Manchester City star Phil Foden.
The late introduction of Nwaneri during Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford over the weekend made the England U16 midfielder the youngest player in Premier League history.
As the 15-year-old made his way into the pitch, Arsenal fans sang ‘He’s going to school in the morning!’
And now former England and Manchester United man, Ferdinand has now compared Nwaneri to City and England midfielder Foden.
“There’s no doubting this kid’s ability,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel on Tuesday.
“I’ve heard from coaches that are at the club and from various different people in the game at that level that there aren’t many 15-year-olds in the last 10 or so years that have got the ability that this guy’s shown on a consistent basis.
“We are talking about the Fodens of this world. At 15, he’s at a similar level they’re talking.”
SPORTS
Barcelona’s budget for 2022/23 season approved
The board of directors of Barcelona football club has approved the budget for the 2022/23 campaign.
The club has an operating income budget of €1255 million, with a profit forecast of €274 million. It is significantly higher than the €98 million profit they had registered last season.
Indeed, at the end of the previous season, the Barcelona board finished the 2021/22 financial year with a turnover of €1017 million and a profit of €98 million.
Apart from the budget, Barcelona have confirmed the progress of demolition of the South Goal video scoreboard, which was not active during the game against Viktoria Plzen.
Furthermore, the Advanced Basic Project development has been completed and the club have completed the bidding process for the building of the new stadium, corresponding to the management of the work.
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Lawan out as INEC clears Umahi, Akpabio for NASS elections
-
NEWS1 day ago
Strike: NANS dares Kaduna govt, says no going back on protest
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate shuffles committees, hands Adeyemi, Yahaya new appointments
-
NEWS1 day ago
14 arrested over new naira notes sale
-
NEWS2 days ago
Acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola set for Senate confirmation on Wednesday
-
POLITICS1 day ago
INEC lists Shekarau as NNPP senatorial candidate despite defection to PDP
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Pastor Oritsejafor rain curses on Halima Abubakar for blasting his father Apostle Suleiman, she replies
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Ekweremadu: Declare me Enugu West Senator – Lawyer tells Court
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings