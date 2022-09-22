Connect with us

SPORTS

EPL: Willian opens up on Arsenal exit, reveals why he’s different from other players

Published

9 hours ago

on

Willan opens up on Arsenal exit

Former Chelsea star, Willian has revealed why he acted differently from a host of footballers when he terminated his contract with Arsenal.

Willian left Chelsea for Arsenal in 2020 and at a point ended his deal with the Gunners and walked away from the Emirates without demanding a cent.

The Brazilian has now opened up on why he decided against running down his contract at the club despite not feeling comfortable as many football stars would do. To many players what matters is the money.

Wlian found life at north London so difficult that he only registered two assists on his debut for the Gunners and would leave the Gunners after just one year.

He then moved to Brazil where he played briefly for Corinthians and the 34-year-old is now back in London to join Fulham.

“I think I’m maybe the only player who has done something like this,” Willian told the Athletic.

“Any other player in my situation would have stayed until the end of the contract and kept picking up the money. But I’m not like this.

“Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I wasn’t having that, so I decided to leave.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

SPORTS

EPL: Paul Merson apologises to Harry Maguire

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has revealed he called Manchester United star, Harry Maguire to apologise to him after going ‘a bit too far’ in his criticism of the England international.

Maguire joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 and became the most expensive defender in history after a £80m transfer.

The 29-year-old has not had it smoothly at Manchester United and has always been on the receiving end of fans and pundits.

When the deal to Old Trafford was completed, Merson expressed shock at the fee the Red Devils paid for the defender, calling it ‘ridiculous’.

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2019, Merson said: “£80m for Maguire is ridiculous at the highest level.”

Now Merson regrets his comments, revealing he called Maguire on phone to apologise after getting his contact from Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

“I don’t want to be right on that – I’d rather be wrong,” Merson told The Telegraph

“I want England to win the World Cup and Harry Maguire to get the winning goal.

“It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, ‘Can you get me Harry Maguire’s number?’ I didn’t feel comfortable with myself.

“I needed to ring him and say, ‘I don’t agree with the £80m but I shouldn’t have said that and I’m sorry. I went a little bit too far.’

“He couldn’t believe it. Probably thought it was a joke. I don’t think he has had a fair crack. He’s struggling and he’s playing on the left when he’s right-footed.”

Continue Reading

SPORTS

EPL: Rio Ferdinand compares Nwaneri to Man City star, Phil Foden

Published

1 day ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

Rio Ferdinand compares Nwaneri to Folden

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has compared Arsenal youngster, Ethan Nwaneri to Manchester City star Phil Foden.

The late introduction of Nwaneri during Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford over the weekend made the England U16 midfielder the youngest player in Premier League history.

As the 15-year-old made his way into the pitch, Arsenal fans sang ‘He’s going to school in the morning!’

And now former England and Manchester United man, Ferdinand has now compared Nwaneri to City and England midfielder Foden.

“There’s no doubting this kid’s ability,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard from coaches that are at the club and from various different people in the game at that level that there aren’t many 15-year-olds in the last 10 or so years that have got the ability that this guy’s shown on a consistent basis.

“We are talking about the Fodens of this world. At 15, he’s at a similar level they’re talking.”

Continue Reading

SPORTS

Barcelona’s budget for 2022/23 season approved

Published

3 days ago

on

September 19, 2022

By

Barcelona

The board of directors of Barcelona football club has approved the budget for the 2022/23 campaign.

The club has an operating income budget of €1255 million, with a profit forecast of €274 million. It is significantly higher than the €98 million profit they had registered last season.

Indeed, at the end of the previous season, the Barcelona board finished the 2021/22 financial year with a turnover of €1017 million and a profit of €98 million.

Apart from the budget, Barcelona have confirmed the progress of demolition of the South Goal video scoreboard, which was not active during the game against Viktoria Plzen.

Furthermore, the Advanced Basic Project development has been completed and the club have completed the bidding process for the building of the new stadium, corresponding to the management of the work.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending

Redirecting in 10 seconds

Close