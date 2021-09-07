SPORTS
EPL: Why Ronaldo may not start for Man United against Newcastle on Saturday
Cristiano Ronaldo would be left on the substitutes’ bench against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
The player has a little time to prepare for the game against Newcastle after international duty with Portugal and self-isolation.
Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after Portugal’s game against the Republic of Ireland but faced five days of isolation at home in Cheshire due to COVID protocols.
The 36-year-old had just one day to train with his new teammates ahead of Saturday and this is unlikely to be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to throw him into the starting XI against Newcastle.
The Portugal international will be left on the bench for the 3pm kick-off.
The newspaper WDI that although he will likely still make his second debut for the club in the match, with the temptation to bring him on almost certainly too much to overcome for Solskjaer in front of a baying Old Trafford crowd.
Ronaldo’s first start for the Red Devils will certainly be in the Champions League in Switzerland on Tuesday against Young Boys.
EPL: Ronaldo breaks shirt sales record in 24 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey has become the biggest selling ever in a 24-hours period on the online shop run by Fanatics, the Mirror reports.
This is just in a matter of hours after the No.7 shirt went on sale and Manchester United have had the biggest day of online sales ever on a single sports merchandise site outside of North America.
Following Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, there was one question mark over the shirt number the forward would wear.
Before his return, the shirt was occupied by Uruguayan international, Edinson Cavani and it was unclear if the South American would be willing to give it up or if the league management would provide special dispensation for Manchester United to switch numbers.
The Premier League, however, granted United’s special request and Ronaldo was granted his wish.
The club has since heavily promoted the no.7 shirt with fans queuing outside Old Trafford to get their hands on a shirt with Ronaldo’s name on the back.
Nigeria vs Liberia: Ahmed Musa closes in on Yobo, Enyeama record
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is on the verge of breaking the national team record of appearances set by Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.
Musa earned his 99th international cap on Friday, as Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying game.
The match was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Musa replaced the match winner Kelechi Iheanacho in the 84th minute, with the Leicester City forward’s brace having given the Eagles a two-goal lead.
The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former skipper, John Obi Mikel.
Now, Musa is two matches short of Yobo and Enyeama’s mark of 101 appearances.
He could match their feat if he features in Nigeria’s next two features against Cape Verde and Central African Republic.
Musa shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.
He made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Madagascar.
Nigeria vs Liberia: Iheanacho scores brace as Super Eagles win
Nigeria began their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Liberia on Friday.
The game was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to seal all three points for the three-time African champions.
His first goal came in the 22nd minute, after he found space in the right wing and unleashed an effort that flew past goalkeeper Ashley Williams.
Victor Osimhen missed a good chance to double Nigeria’s lead with five minutes left to play in the first half, before Iheanacho swivelled to make it 2-0.
The Super Eagles now top Group C with three points.
They take on Cape Verde in their next qualifying fixture on Tuesday.
