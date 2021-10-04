EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title – Rio Ferdinand

Former Premier League star, Rio Ferdinand has identified one major reason Manchester United will not win the Premier League title again this season.

The former United defender noted that the Red Devils are unnecessarily dropping points against teams outside of the top six.

He said that this must stop before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can think about winning the Premier League title again.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season at home to Aston Villa on September 25 before drawing 1-1 with Everton on Saturday.

“I just feel that these games is what we mentioned last season are hurting us, stopping us from contending for the Premier League and it’s creeping in this season already. We got away with it at Villarreal midweek, that was alarm bells there,” he said on Vibe on Five.

“We dropped points before that, we got beat by Aston Villa and then we dropped points against Everton.

“Villa and Everton, no disrespect to those teams but we should be winning those games, it’s not a given but if you want to win the league those teams get dismantled and sent back home.

“If you’re sitting there four or five games ago you sit there thinking we could win the league this year, we’re looking good. But now you look at it and think were still getting the same type of results that messed us up last season, different personnel, same results. “