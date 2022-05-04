SPORTS
EPL: Wenger reveals mistake Arsenal made with Unai Emery
Legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger has said the club didn’t give his successor, Unai Emery enough time.
Emery replaced Wenger in the summer of 2018, after the Frenchman had spent 22 years in charge of the Premier League club.
However, he was fired after only 18 months at the Emirates, after the Gunners missed out on a top-four place by a point, finishing in fifth behind Tottenham Hotspur.
In the Europa League, Arsenal lost 4-1 in the final to London rivals Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta was brought in to replace Emery and went on to win the FA Cup in the same season.
Despite failing to qualify for Europe last season, Arteta has been given time to implement his style and philosophy on the squad and patience has paid off this term.
When asked about whether Emery was unfairly treated at Arsenal, Wenger told BEIN Sports: “They didn’t give him enough time, but there is a lot to talk about. For example, is it right that a team who is not successful in the group stages can play in the Europa League.
“For the last 10 years, the teams who are not successful in the Champions League go on to win the UEFA Cup. So, he has transformed a non-successful team into a successful one with Sevilla.
“It was more to give an importance to the trophy than to the sporting integrity. I think Unai Emery is a great coach, he has shown it in Spain and he is constantly at the top level.”
Lionel Messi makes special Barcelona return to reunite with former teammate
Lionel Messi has enjoyed some time away from Paris Saint-Germain to meet up with a former Barcelona teammate as he comes to the end of a challenging debut season in France.
The Argentine has netted just four domestic goals across 24 appearances since his move to the Parc des Princes. PSG completed their Ligue 1 title success in April but fans are so disillusioned with their side at the moment that they did not want to celebrate the success with the players.
That followed the supporters’ major protest at a Ligue 1 clash against Rennes in which they blasted the ‘overpaid mercenaries’ on their books and attacked the board. Further, Mauricio Pochettino was booed by large sections of the home crowd when his name was read out ahead of kick-off before the title was secured amid reports that he is set to leave the club.
In March, PSG fans booed Lionel Messi and Neymar during the club’s first Ligue 1 match following their elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage. The two South American superstars were jeered with every touch of the ball they had against Bordeaux. Those boos came just a day after PSG ultras called on president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to resign following their club’s latest European humbling.
Messi has endured a strange season even though he landed a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or title in November before ranking second behind Robert Lewandowski in the 2021 FIFA Best Men’s Player awards this year. Recent reports have indicated that he is unhappy in Paris as he has failed to settle in the city and at the club for multiple reasons.
The Argentine has frequently returned to Barcelona whenever he has been given days off by PSG and the same was true this week, as he and his wife, Antonela, took advantage of his break to return to their former home city – from which he unwillingly had to leave last summer.
Messi and his wife met up with his former Barca teammate Sergio Busquets and his partner, Elena Galera, alongside some of their friends in Castelldefels, near Barcelona. The group met up in the beach bar of another former Barca star, Luis Suarez, named Chalito.
Despite his affection for Barcelona, there are no suggestions Messi is planning a transfer return to the Blaugrana. His PSG contract expires next summer but it is clear he still feels most comfortable and at home in Catalonia.
Chelsea sale thrown into doubt as Roman Abramovich demands £1.6bn loan be ‘repaid’
Roman Abramovich is considering a U-turn on his vow to write off Chelsea’s £1.6bn debt as part of the club’s sale, according to a report from The Times, despite the takeover appearing to be nearing a conclusion.
Club officials last week told the government that they they want to restructure the way the club is being sold, the report said, with a demand that the debt linked to parent company Fordstam is paid off to a Jersey-based company called Camberley International Investments.
Fordstam’s latest accounts say that “Camberley International Investments Ltd provides funding to Fordstam Ltd and its subsidiaries as required to enable the Group to continue as a going concern.” But it is unclear who has ultimate ownership of Camberley International Investments Ltd, a company established in August 2020.
A spokeswoman for Abramovich has not replied to a request for comment. Neither has a government spokesman.
When the club was put for sale in early March Abramovich said in a statement that “I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid.” He also said that any profits from a sale would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.
The latest development comes four days after it was revealed that the consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly had entered exclusive talks with Chelsea over a deal that will break records for the sale of a sports team.
Two other shortlisted groups, fronted by former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and American Stephen Pagliuca, were informed that they were no longer being considered as viable next owners.
That news broke two hours after Britain’s richest man S ir Jim Ratcliffe announced that he would table a bid to buy the club that would, in total, be worth more than £4bn. But the fact his offer arrived nine weeks into a process that was being handled by US merchant bank Raine Group raised eyebrows.
Ratcliffe spent the weekend meeting with stakeholders involved in Chelsea, including the supporters’ trust, and could step in should the Boehly bid collapse.
A deal needs to be completed by the end of May, when the operating licence created by the government when Abramovich was sanctioned because of his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin is set to expire. Minister Nadine Dorries last week warned that the clock was ticking.
Liverpool reach Champions League final after staging Villarreal comeback
Liverpool have reached their third Champions League final in five seasons after staging a stunning second half comeback victory over Villarreal.
Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were all on target for the Reds after the break as they sailed through to the final in Paris, where they will play the winners of Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.
The Reds were overwhelming favourites to progress to the final thanks to last week’s two-goal victory over the Spanish side at Anfield, whenever Jurgen Klopp’s side were dominant from start to finish. Yet they were left rocking from the start as Villarreal made the fast start that they needed.
In the third minute, Boulaye Dia gave the home side the lead after a cross from Pervis Estupinan found Etienne Capoue and the former Tottenham and Watford midfielder laid it on a plate for the Senegalese forward to coolly find the net.
It was a moment that the Reds struggled to respond to with all the first half pressure coming from the home side; Giovanni Lo Celso went down in the area under a challenge from Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but play was waved on. Moments later, Villarreal doubled their lead on the night to draw level on aggregate as former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin guided a header from Capoue’s cross beyond Alisson and into the net.
However, the home side’s energy levels appeared to drop significantly after the break with Liverpool enjoying much more possession and carving out opportunities. Just after the hour mark, Fabinho found space inside the area and his low shot went through the legs of Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
It was a goal that entirely deflated the home crowd and it was all one-way traffic for the remainder of the match. Second half substitute Diaz – who inspired the comeback – headed home the equaliser on the night as Rulli again let the ball go in through his legs before the Argentine shot-stopper completed his hat-trick of errors as the Reds grabbed a third.
Mane ran through on goal and Rulli inexplicably rushed out, was beaten by Mane – who added the killer third goal. Capoue – who had provided the assists for both Villarreal goals – was sent-off with five minutes remaining for a second yellow card to rub salt into the home side’s wounds.
