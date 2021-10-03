EPL: Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-1

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his players are “unstoppable” when they are confident after seeing them return to form in a much-needed Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of three straight league losses ahead of Sunday’s game, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce a display that was far from perfect but at least showcased a greater defensive organisation and attacking edge

Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists, Lucas Moura looked sharp and Harry Kane -fresh from his 20-minute hat-trick against Mura on Thursday – was more involved in the final third than of late.

Their goals came from the unlikely sources of a coolly-taken finish from midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and an own goal from Matt Targett, who stabbed the ball home under pressure from Moura just four minutes after Oli Watkins had levelled for Villa in the second half.

“We are aware we have been through a tough moment,” Nuno told Sky Sports. “When the players gel and combine they can do very well. We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game.

“All the players did well, we have talented players and when they are confident, they are unstoppable.”

Spurs had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed but failed to convert, the most notable being an Emiliano Martinez save to deny Kane his first league goal of the season. BBC