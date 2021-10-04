SPORTS
EPL: Top scorers after match-day 7 games
Following the conclusion of the Premier League match-day seven fixtures on Sunday night where Liverpool played a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, below are currently the highest goal scorers chasing the Golden Boot in the league.
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are currently the top scorers in the Premier League with six goals each.
Behind Salah and Vardy is West Ham’s Michail Antonio, who has five goals.
Premier League top scorers after match-day seven:
6 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
5 goals: Michail Antonio (West Ham).
4 goals: Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Neal Maupay (Brighton) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).
3 goals: Andros Townsend Dominic (Everton), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Said Benrahma (West Ham), Demarai Gray (Everton), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Diogo Jota (Liverpool) and Raphinha (Leeds United).
Meanwhile, the Premier League match-eight will commence on October 16 after the international break.
SPORTS
Liverpool open investigation after Man City submit spitting complaint at Anfield
Liverpool have opened an investigation into an alleged spitting incident after Manchester City made a formal complaint.
A Reds fan is accused of spitting at a member of City boss Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday evening.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the Main Stand, where the dugouts are situated, as Guardiola and his colleagues celebrated Phil Foden’s equaliser.
It is believed the alleged act could have been caught on camera.
As reported by the Liverpool Echo , the Reds have received City’s complaint and they have launched an investigation into the incident.
“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy,” said Guardiola after the match. “Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better.
“Always there are people that will do that. In every club there are people like this. Some can’t control their emotions. I am pretty sure Liverpool FC will sort it.”
Guardiola was just as diplomatic as he reflected on an enthralling fixture on Merseyside during which City came from behind twice to earn a point.
Pep Guardiola suggests Anfield bias to blame after James Milner avoids red card
undefined
“What a game,” said the Spaniard. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t win – but we didn’t lose. That’s why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great.”
Guardiola added: “It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager [Jurgen Klopp].
“Every time it is incredible challenge for us. The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team.
“When we lose the way we play in Paris [against Paris St-Germain] and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and player come back from their national teams safe.”
Guardiola reserved special praise for Foden, who brought City level 10 minutes after Sadio Mane’s opener with a brilliant strike from a tight angle into the bottom corner.
“Phil is a special player we know it,” he said.
SPORTS
EPL: Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-1
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his players are “unstoppable” when they are confident after seeing them return to form in a much-needed Premier League victory over Aston Villa.
Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of three straight league losses ahead of Sunday’s game, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce a display that was far from perfect but at least showcased a greater defensive organisation and attacking edge
Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists, Lucas Moura looked sharp and Harry Kane -fresh from his 20-minute hat-trick against Mura on Thursday – was more involved in the final third than of late.
Their goals came from the unlikely sources of a coolly-taken finish from midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and an own goal from Matt Targett, who stabbed the ball home under pressure from Moura just four minutes after Oli Watkins had levelled for Villa in the second half.
“We are aware we have been through a tough moment,” Nuno told Sky Sports. “When the players gel and combine they can do very well. We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game.
“All the players did well, we have talented players and when they are confident, they are unstoppable.”
Spurs had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed but failed to convert, the most notable being an Emiliano Martinez save to deny Kane his first league goal of the season. BBC
SPORTS
Liverpool, Man City settle for draw in four-goal thriller
Liverpool and Man City played out a 2-2 draw in Anfield on Sunday during an exciting game.
Liverpool scored first with Mane after a Sallah assist before Foden equalised with a well-taken shot.
Sallah dribbled his way to the Man City defence to put the hosts in the lead before De Bryune equalised with a deflected goal.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Niger Governor cries out over terrorists, bandits alliance
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP leaders lobby for Mark, Makarfi, Babangida as National Chairman
-
breaking1 day ago
EPL: Man Utd give Pogba deadline to sign new contract
-
breaking1 day ago
US may sanction IOCs in Nigeria, others for Hydrocarbon production
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Jega insists on e-transmission of results
-
breaking23 hours ago
Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, NAUTH
-
NEWS1 day ago
Leave Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu alone, face bandits, terrorists, Afenifere tells Buhari
-
breaking22 hours ago
Unknown gunmen attack residence of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe, raze building, vehicles