EPL: This season will be my last – Matic announces exit from Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been at Old Trafford for five seasons.

However, Matic has struggled for playing time under Ralf Rangnick this campaign.

The former Chelsea player has one year left on his deal but has informed the club of his intention to move on this summer.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

“I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible,” Matic wrote on Instagram.

Matic has made 183 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, scoring four goals.