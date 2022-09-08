Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has said that he ‘worries’ that competing in two major leagues this season could expose Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal will begin fighting on two fronts when they start their Europa League campaign on Thursday.

The Gunners only lost their first game in the Premier League on Sunday and have won five of their six matches.

“I worry about the Europa League because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough but this is a long season so it might be a bit much for them,” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“I’m worried… I’m worried about that.

“As a coach you think about how you’re going to cope with this season, and then there’s a World Cup as well.

“It’s going to be a tough one for sure.

Arsenal will file out on Thursday in the Europa League against Switzerland side, FC Zurich.