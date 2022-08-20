SPORTS
EPL: Ten Hag makes demand from Man Utd players ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has said his footballing philosophy at the club will continue to prove futile if his players fail to show the “right attitude” on the pitch.
The Red Devils have lost their first two fixtures ahead of Monday’s night crunch clash against Liverpool.
Ten Hag’s reign began with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton, before last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing at Brentford.
The Dutchman is hoping for a more spirited performance from his side against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.
“I think I made myself clear. I was definitely not happy.
“In football, you can talk about philosophy but you need the basic stuff, the right attitude and I didn’t see it from minute one.
“You have to bring it every game, especially Monday,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.
SPORTS
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners get Yeremy Pino boost but face Cody Gakpo blow
Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are aiming to secure another three points against Bournemouth this weekend to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League season, while technical director Edu is aiming to secure yet another signing for the club.
The Gunners are persistently searching for another attacker in their side and are being strongly linked with moves for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. And the latest reports have revealed that although there may be a stumbling block in landing the former, there have been positive updates on their chances of signing the latter.
Gunners face Gakpo blow
PSV winger Cody Gakpo has attracted plenty of attention this summer following an outstanding campaign in the Netherlands with PSV last season in which he recorded 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games across all competitions.
The Dutchman has followed that form up with three goals and four assists in six games so far this campaign, and reports have since suggested that there still remains genuine interest from Arsenal in his signature, although the Gunners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the winger.
As reported by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is on Manchester United ’s radar as a potential option to Ajax’s Antony before the end of the window, and with the Gunners yet to make their move for Gakpo, they could face losing out on him to the Red Devils.
Yeremy Pino boost revealed
Another player who Arsenal could purchase before the end of the transfer window is Villarreal hot shot Yeremy Pino, who is also attracting plenty of interest from some of Europe’s elite this summer, including the Gunners.
Arsenal’s interest in the player has been well documented of late but they have now received an extra boost in their pursuit of the Spaniard. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Give Me Sport, Pino would be interested in joining the Gunners this summer following their upward trajectory of late.
Arsenal’s summer transfer business so far, which has included the signings of former Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, has shown real ambition from the club and it is believed that they are now seen as an attractive place for players to come.
Although Arsenal may be searching for another attacker to bolster their options in the final third of the pitch for the current season, their first signing of the summer already fits the bill for that position but is yet to be utilised in the Premier League under Arteta.
Brazilian youngster Marquinhos was signed for £3million from Sao Paulo back in June as one for the future and it was initially assumed that he may be sent out on loan to further his development, although Arteta has confirmed in Friday’s press conference that he is set to stay and be given his chance to impress.
He said: “We’re very happy with him, he’s adapted really well. I think he’s got very good qualities for how we want to play. We’re going to keep him here for another few months and make sure he establishes himself in the club and the team. After that, we’ll see what’s the best move for him.”
SPORTS
Man Utd transfer news: Yannick Carrasco is Christian Pulisic alternative amid Antony boost
The Red Devils are continuing to pursue a number of options for a new forward signing this summer as time begins to run out with deadline day fast approaching
Manchester United may have a north west derby with Liverpool to focus on this Monday but getting more fresh faces through the door remains a priority for the club following their disastrous start to their Premier League campaign so far this season.
A deal now looks to be wrapped up for Real Madrid ’s Casemiro, but the Red Devils are still desperate for new players in attack. According to the latest reports, Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco has been identified as a potential replacement for Christian Pulisic, while Antony is refusing to sign a new contract at Ajax and has been absent from first team training.
A look at all the latest transfer stories coming out of Old Trafford…
Carrasco identified as Pulisic alternative
United have had previous links to Carrasco in the past but those rumours have now emerged once again as they look to find an alternative to Chelsea ’s Pulisic and bring a new attacker through the doors before the end of the month.
The Red Devils have been linked with Pulisic this month but The Telegraph have now revealed that Carrasco is also a ‘serious’ target for the club, and that he will be allowed to leave Atletico for £25.5million should they wish to pursue a deal.
Atletico themselves are one of the many clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and could look to include Carrasco as part of a deal to get the 37-year-old Portuguese forward, although the two deals are not said to be connected.
United receive big Antony boost
Ajax forward Antony has been linked with a move to United all summer as Erik ten Hag looked to bring him with him to the north west following his own move to Old Trafford this summer, and now that move may have received its biggest boost yet if reports are to be believed.
United recently had a fresh bid of €80million rejected by Ajax this week, who are adamant about keeping their star man, but it has since been revealed that Antony is said to be ‘furious’ about his club’s decision to turn down the offer and deny him the chance to move away.
And as a result, reliable Ajax outlet The European Lad have now quoted journalist Gerjaan Hamstelaar in saying that Antony has refused a new and improved deal amid strong links to United, and is determined on getting his move to the Red Devils.
Nice consider move for Amad Diallo
Ligue 1 club Nice are said to be considering a move for United midfielder Amad Diallo this month as an alternative to Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe, should they fail to reach an agreement to sign the Ivorian winger on a season-long loan deal, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners are keen to ship him off their books entirely, but the French club may struggle to afford his asking price as well as his mammoth wages on a permanent deal, and could now target Diallo as a potential alternative instead, who’s wage would be far less to cover.
Amad appears likely to leave Old Trafford on loan once again this summer, as he did last season when he moved to Rangers, having failed to produce much from his United career since signing from Atalanta for around £37m in 2021, and is unlikely to get ahead of those in front of him in the pecking order.
SPORTS
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic targeted by Man Utd in swap deal with Harry Maguire
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry into the availability of Harry Maguire while discussing the possibility of selling Christian Pulisic to the Old Trafford club.
Chelsea have reportedly asked Manchester United about the availability of captain Harry Maguire as the summer transfer window nears its end.
The Blues are currently in contact with United over a potential deal for Christian Pulisic. The American forward is being considered by Erik ten Hag’s side, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options, with Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo other options.
But the enquiry about Maguire comes as a major surprise from Chelsea, who have been busy in the summer transfer window. The Daily Mail says that Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana remains the club’s top priority, but United have been sounded out about Maguire as a potential alternative as part of a swap for Pulisic.
Maguire has struggled for form recently at United and, although he remains captain, his place in the side is in doubt for Monday’s visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford. Ten Hag could turn to Raphael Varane to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back – and that doubt has prompted Chelsea’s query.
The Blues have been trying to sign Fofana for some time, but have met serious resistance from Leicester, who are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old. Fofana is keen to move to Stamford Bridge to join Kalidou Koulibaly in replacing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
However, Chelsea have already seen two bids in the region of £60million rejected by the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers is expected to leave Fofana out of his side to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Rodgers has been bullish on the club’s chances of keeping Fofana. “I don’t think so far ahead,” he said on Friday, when asked if he thought Fofana would be at the club at the end of the transfer window. “The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He’s not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here. There’s nothing new from when we last spoke. We’ve spoken numerous times, they are private conversations. Our communication is normal.”
Chelsea are desperate for defenders, with Koulibaly’s arrival not enough to make up for the departures of Christensen and Rudiger, who joined Barcelona and Real Madrid on free transfers after their contracts expired. Although Rodgers says Fofana is not for sale, it is understood that a bid in the region of £80m – the same amount United paid Leicester for Maguire in 2019 – could force their hand.
The Foxes have brought in just one signing this summer, goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer, and new additions need to be funded by player sales. Fofana and James Maddison, who is attracting interest from Newcastle, are the most in-demand.
Should Chelsea land Fofana, he would become their seventh signing of the summer window, after Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina. Trevoh Chalobah could be allowed to leave on loan if they get the Fofana deal over the line.
