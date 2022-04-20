SPORTS
EPL: Salah sets new record against Man Utd after Liverpool win 4-0
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score five goals against Manchester United in one season.
The Egypt superstar netted a hat-trick as the Reds won 5-0 at Old Trafford in their first meeting of the 2021/2022 campaign.
On Tuesday, Salah scored a brace as Liverpool won 4-0 in front of their fans.
He scored in both halves, as Jurgen Klopp’s men went top of the table, ahead of the Manchester City vs Brighton fixture on Wednesday.
Speaking after the game, Salah told Sky Sports: “They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back.
“They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier.”
SPORTS
PSG to offload three senior players this summer
PSG are preparing to offload three senior players this summer.
According to 90 Min via L’Equipe, the three players are Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.
PSG are planning a major squad reshuffle at the end of another disappointing campaign.
Apart from Lionel Messi, the three Argentine players have been told that they would be allowed to leave the Parisians at the end of the season.
Angel di Maria is in the final few months of his contract with PSG and is not going to be offered a new deal.
The former Real Madrid star has been a vital part of the PSG squad since joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side from Manchester United, but however, he has seen chances dry up since the arrival of Messi in Paris last summer.
Paredes and Icardi, meanwhile, will also be put up for sale at the end of the season.
SPORTS
Man City agree terms over £500,000-a-week deal to sign Erling Haaland which would make him Premier League’s highest-paid player
Manchester City have reportedly agreed to terms with Erling Haaland to make him English Premier League’s highest-paid player.
Haaland is currently one of the most sought-after players in the world. Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 82 goals in 85 appearances in all competitions.
It appears that City have now moved into pole position in the race to make Haaland their star striker, with Daily Mail reporting that the Premier League table-toppers have made a ‘significant step’ in their pursuit.
Negotiations with Haaland have reached such an advanced stage that they are now expected to trigger the release clause that will become active in his contract this summer. An agreement has been reached on personal terms with the Norwegian, who will be given a sizeable incentive to move to Manchester.
It is claimed that City will make him the English top-flight’s highest-paid player to tempt him into joining. They are ready to pay the 21-year-old a weekly wage of £500,000, taking him above Cristiano Ronaldo.
Haaland is ‘likely’ to sign a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side within the next week.
SPORTS
Man Utd, Real Madrid, others condole with Ronaldo over newborn son’s death
The football world rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday after they announced that their newborn son had died.
The 37-year-old Manchester United forward had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple was expecting twins.
In a post released on Monday on the Portuguese international’s Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly signed statement.
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”
The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.
The announcement was met with widespread sympathy from across football.
“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United tweeted. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
On their web page, Real Madrid said that the club and its officials “deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting”.
“Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection,” the Spanish giants said.
Rival clubs, among them Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, also sent condolences.
“All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family,” Liverpool tweeted.
Ronaldo’s United teammates also joined the outpouring of sympathy.
“Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother I’m so sorry,” forward Marcus Rashford wrote on Twitter.
Goalkeeper David de Gea responded to Ronaldo’s announcement with a simple heart emoji.
AFP
Latest News
- Ukraine War: 13 Nigerians released from Detention In Poland
- ‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage
- Tennis star, Maria Sharapova announces she’s expecting first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes
- EPL: Salah sets new record against Man Utd after Liverpool win 4-0
- PSG to offload three senior players this summer
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd, Real Madrid, others condole with Ronaldo over newborn son’s death
-
LIFESTYLES8 hours ago
4 common mistakes people make in bed
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Investors turn cautious on Chinese stocks amid growth concerns
-
NEWS2 days ago
We don’t want Buhari to face ICC– Presidency gives excuse for not deploying fighter jets to North-west
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Musk says Twitter board will be paid nothing if he acquires the company
-
NEWS1 day ago
No student was raped and we didn’t conduct pregnancy tests on any student- Chrisland Schools
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari’s ex-minister, Solomon Dalung dumps APC
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man City agree terms over £500,000-a-week deal to sign Erling Haaland which would make him Premier League’s highest-paid player