SPORTS
EPL: Salah closes in on Drogba’s record after 100th Premier League goal
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, is close to equalling Didier Drogba’s scoring record after scoring his 100th Premier League goal.
Salah opened scoring, as the Reds ran riot in a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.
He becomes the 30th player to hit the century’s mark and the fifth-fastest in 162 games after Alan (121 appearances), Harry Kane (141 apps), Sergio Aguero (147 apps) and Thierry Henry (160 apps).
Salah scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in March 2014 during his time at Chelsea and has 98 league goals to his name so far in Jurgen Klopp’s team.
Drogba, who played for Chelsea, is currently Africa’s highest goalscorer in the English top-flight with 104 goals across his two spells at Stamford Bridge.
After Drogba and Salah, former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor follows in the third spot with 97 goals.
Sadio Mane also surpassed former Everton striker Yakubu Ayegbeni’s tally with his 97th Premier League goal, to go level with Adebayor.
SPORTS
EPL: Ferguson reveals how he blocked Ronaldo’s move to Man City
Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has confirmed he blocked Cristiano Ronaldo from making a possible switch to Manchester City.
According to Ferguson, he could not imagine the 36-year-old playing for their city rivals.
The Scot is understood to have phoned Ronaldo personally to persuade him to return to Old Trafford.
Speaking with ViaPlay, Ferguson has now revealed he also spoke to United’s owners to make the deal happen.
“I’m excited like everyone else, there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning. I speak for all supporters – it’s a great day for Manchester United.
“A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important. It worked very well.
“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could.
“That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done. I think he will make an impact on the young players in particular, he’s got the experience to handle the occasion,” he said.
SPORTS
Messi scores hat-trick to break Pelé’s goals record
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier, lifting him above Pelé as South America’s top male international scorer with 79 goals.
Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivia defence before curling in from just outside the box. He made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after working a one-two with Lautaro Martínez and displaying superb footwork in a packed penalty box, then completed the hat-trick with two minutes left, crashing home a rebound from close range.
It was Messi’s seventh hat-trick for Argentina and took him two goals above Pelé in the scoring charts. “I was really anxious, and I really wanted to enjoy it,” Messi said. “I’ve waited a long time for this, I went for it, and I dreamt about it.”
On a night when Argentina fans were allowed to watch their national team for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Messi broke down in tears as he lifted the Copa América trophy at the Monumental stadium in front of 21,000 fans.
Neymar scored having set up the opening goal for Everton Ribeiro but was criticised by fans and commentators for getting involved in scuffles and not reproducing the scintillating form that has made him one of the top players of his generation.
“I don’t know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar,” he said after the win in Recife. He was also criticised after Brazil’s 1-0 win over Chile last week, with some fans saying he looked overweight. Neymar lifted his shirt to show his abdomen and made plain his irritation in a pitch-side interview.
“This isn’t normal,” he said. “This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments.”
Neymar has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with media and fans since bursting on to the scene as a teen prodigy with Santos. Many love his undeniable talent but some say they are put off by what they see as an excessively ostentatious lifestyle.
Neymar lifts his shirt after scoring against Peru, in response to suggestions he is overweight.

“My mum is here, my siblings are in the stands,” he said. “They have suffered so much and they are here celebrating. I am very happy.”
Messi’s Paris St-Germain teammate Neymar, third on the scoring list with 69 goals, complained he is not given the respect he deserves, after Brazil beat Peru 2-0 for their eighth consecutive 2022 World Cup qualifying win.
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Arsenal sign 9-year-old kid from Kaduna
Munir Sada, a 9-year-old Nigerian, who reportedly hails from Kaduna State, has been signed by football giant, Arsenal FC.
