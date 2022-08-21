Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has urged manager, Erik ten Hag not to play Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool on Monday.

Man United will host Liverpool in a Premier League tie on Monday night at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head to the game after losing 4-0 to Brentford, while Liverpool drew with Crystal Palace.

“I wouldn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn’t play Marcus Rashford. If I was in Ten Hag’s position, my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch, and United’s failure to recruit a number nine means they relied on Ronaldo against Brentford, even though he had not trained a lot with the team. He looked like he needed time to get match fit.

“Ten Hag needs energy from his side and that may mean dropping Ronaldo,” Rooney said via the Times.