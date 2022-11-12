EPL: Rooney tells Man Utd to sign ‘hottest youngster’ in football ahead of City, Liverpool

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, has urged his former club to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the near future.

Rooney, who described Bellingham as ‘the hottest youngster in world football’, wants Manchester United to sign the England midfielder ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Man United previously tried to sign Bellingham from Birmingham City back in 2020, only for the 19-year-old to choose a move to Dortmund.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the game and was recently included in England’s squad for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has been linked with Man United, Liverpool, City, Real Madrid and others in the past.

Asked whether Man United should be targeting Bellingham next summer, Rooney told talkSPORT: “I hope so! I hope he doesn’t go to Liverpool or [Manchester] City!

“But I am sure they are doing their work, he’s probably the hottest youngster in world football at the minute.

“I am sure United are looking at that as well, I know they tried to get him a couple of years ago, so I would hope so. He is a player that United could really do with at the minute.”