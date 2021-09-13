EPL: Ronaldo will not play every Man Utd game – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will not play every game, as he looks to manage the forward’s minutes.

Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut as United defeated Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old seemed to lift the quality of players around him, but Solskjaer insists he has to be kept fresh.

When Solskjaer was asked if it is impossible to leave Ronaldo out, he replied: “The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.

“Of course it’s important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes.

“Of course there is a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”