SPORTS
EPL: Ronaldo will not play every Man Utd game – Solskjaer
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will not play every game, as he looks to manage the forward’s minutes.
Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut as United defeated Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.
The 36-year-old seemed to lift the quality of players around him, but Solskjaer insists he has to be kept fresh.
When Solskjaer was asked if it is impossible to leave Ronaldo out, he replied: “The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.
“Of course it’s important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes.
“Of course there is a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”
SPORTS
Serie A: I was afraid of losing my 1,000th game – Mourinho admits as Roma go top
Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has admitted he was scared of losing his 1,000th career game as a coach.
The 58-year-old saw his side beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Sunday, thanks to Stephan El Shaarawy’s late goal.
The win took Mourinho’s career tally to 638 victories.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has drawn 205 and lost 157 of his 1,000 games as a manager.
“I told everyone lies! I had been saying to the team for days that this 1,000th game was not important to me… but I had an incredible fear of losing!
“Luckily we won and I was running like a child today because I was feeling 12 years old, not 58,” he said after the game.
Roma are now top of Serie A, having won their first three fixtures.
SPORTS
EPL: Salah closes in on Drogba’s record after 100th Premier League goal
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, is close to equalling Didier Drogba’s scoring record after scoring his 100th Premier League goal.
Salah opened scoring, as the Reds ran riot in a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.
He becomes the 30th player to hit the century’s mark and the fifth-fastest in 162 games after Alan (121 appearances), Harry Kane (141 apps), Sergio Aguero (147 apps) and Thierry Henry (160 apps).
Salah scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in March 2014 during his time at Chelsea and has 98 league goals to his name so far in Jurgen Klopp’s team.
Drogba, who played for Chelsea, is currently Africa’s highest goalscorer in the English top-flight with 104 goals across his two spells at Stamford Bridge.
After Drogba and Salah, former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor follows in the third spot with 97 goals.
Sadio Mane also surpassed former Everton striker Yakubu Ayegbeni’s tally with his 97th Premier League goal, to go level with Adebayor.
SPORTS
EPL: Ferguson reveals how he blocked Ronaldo’s move to Man City
Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has confirmed he blocked Cristiano Ronaldo from making a possible switch to Manchester City.
According to Ferguson, he could not imagine the 36-year-old playing for their city rivals.
The Scot is understood to have phoned Ronaldo personally to persuade him to return to Old Trafford.
Speaking with ViaPlay, Ferguson has now revealed he also spoke to United’s owners to make the deal happen.
“I’m excited like everyone else, there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning. I speak for all supporters – it’s a great day for Manchester United.
“A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important. It worked very well.
“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could.
“That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done. I think he will make an impact on the young players in particular, he’s got the experience to handle the occasion,” he said.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Zamfara bandits beg for dialogue
-
NEWS1 day ago
N194bn COVID-19 allocations to Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Sokoto missing — BudgIT
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Sex For Role: A complete list of Nollywood celebrities accused of sexual misconduct before Odunlade Adekola’s case
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Ferguson reveals how he blocked Ronaldo’s move to Man City
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP commences search for new BoT members
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Aisha Buhari resumes hostility, taunts Pantami
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Real reasons why people cheat
-
NEWS1 day ago
VAT: Southwest states plan joint action